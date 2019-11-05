Turkey says it captured sister of dead Islamic State leader
Turkish forces in northern Syria have detained a sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group who was killed in a US raid, a senior Turkish official said Tuesday.
“Turkey has captured Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s sister” in a raid near the town of Azaz, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.
He named the woman as Rasmiya Awad, and said she was born in 1954.
The woman was accompanied by her husband, her daughter-in-law and five children.
“The three adults are being interrogated at this time”, the official said.
He added that the arrest could be “an intelligence gold mine.
“What she knows about ISIS can significantly expand our understanding of the group”, help us catch more members and “help Turkey to better protect itself and the rest of Europe from terrorists”, he said, using another acronym for IS.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the arrests.
“Turkish forces arrested the sister of Baghdadi last night in a camp in the suburbs of the city of Azaz”, said the head of the organization, Rami Abdel Rahman.
“They arrested her, her husband, her daughter-in law, and her five grandchildren.”
He said they also detained four other Iraqis, but it was not immediately clear if they were linked to IS or not.
The town of Azaz is located in a region of northwestern Syria that has been under Turkish control since an offensive that it staged in 2016.
US President Donald Trump announced on October 27 the death of Baghdadi in a US special forces raid in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, carried out in coordination with Kurdish militants.
Baghdadi had led IS since 2014 and was the world’s most wanted man.
The next day Turkey said that its intelligence services and military had had “intense” contact with their US counterparts on the night of the operation.
Long suspected of allowing the jihadists to cross its border to join Syria after the start of the conflict that has torn the country since 2011, Turkey, hit by several attacks committed by the IS, joined the anti-jihadist coalition in 2015.
But Ankara has been accused in recent weeks of weakening the fight against dispersed IS elements by launching an offensive on October 9 against the YPG Kurdish militia that had been spearheading the fight against the jihadist organization.
© 2019 AFP
Iran says to resume enrichment at underground plant
President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran in its latest step back from a troubled 2015 agreement with major powers.
The suspension of all enrichment at the Fordow plant in the mountains near the Shiite holy city of Qom was one of the restrictions on its nuclear activities that Iran accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions.
But Washington's abandonment of the deal in May last year followed by its reimposition of crippling sanctions prompted Iran to begin a phased suspension of its own commitments in May this year.
Japan’s kabuki harnesses the Force for Star Wars performance
From a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars is coming to a traditional Japanese kabuki theatre stage for a one-off performance in Tokyo celebrating the blockbuster cinema series.
Kabuki actors will swap their samurai swords for lightsabers to perform the adaptation of the wildly popular series later this month, ahead the release of the final film in the main Star Wars saga.
Ichikawa Ebizo, among the biggest names in Japan's heavily choreographed kabuki world, will star as Kylo Ren, the son of Han Solo, who is drawn to the dark side.The performance on November 28 at an undisclosed location in Tokyo is shrouded in secrecy, but will feature key moments from recent installments of the series, the Japanese arm of Disney said in a statement.
Disney said it plans to invite at least 25 couples to the performance, which will also be live-streamed.
Breaking Banner
‘Read the transcript’ T-shirt defense by Trump campaign brutally fact-checked by MSNBC’s Brian Williams
MSNBC anchor Brian Williams offered a harsh fact check of President Donald Trump's latest defense.
"Read the transcript," is the president's latest mantra.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1191367365260394499
Trump supporters wore T-shirts with the same message at a Monday night campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky.
https://twitter.com/justinsink/status/1191499400444555264
https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1191503388099432448
"It was impossible to miss the T-shirts saying 'read the transcript' -- except that we can’t," he noted.
"As the president knows, it was never released, just this summary. What we know is not the exact wording that the president used when speaking on the telephone with the president of Ukraine," he explained.