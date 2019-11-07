Quantcast
Two US senators told Ukraine’s president that ‘only Trump’ could release military aid: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Two U.S. senators now appear to be implicated in President Donald Trump’s scheme to pressure Ukraine into publicly announcing an investigation of his political rival Joe Biden.

High-ranking Ukrainian government officials, including president Volodymyr Zelensky, debated whether to give in to Trump’s demand for a public announcement of that investigation or refuse and lose desperately needed military aid, reported the New York Times.

Zelensky had privately assured Trump in a July 25 phone call that his government would look into Biden and his son’s dealings in Ukraine, but he feared losing bipartisan support in the U.S. by appearing to aid Republicans the 2020 campaign.

The Times reported that additional pressure came from two senators — who told the newly elected Zelensky that only Trump himself could unlock the congressionally approved military aid.

The report does not identify the senators.

If it wasn’t unblocked by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, the entire package — worth nearly $400 million — would be lost in its entirety.

Trump faces furious backlash after attacking freedom of the press: ‘It’s in the Constitution — that thing you never read’

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

In a single tweet, President Donald Trump attacked the constitutional right to a free press and possibly confirmed he asked the attorney general to lie for him.

The president angrily disputed a report that he asked Attorney General William Barr to declare he'd done nothing illegal in his phone call to Ukraine's president, but he then disputed that Barr had declined his request to publicly discuss the call.

"Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine," Trump tweeted.

He then attacked the First Amendment to defend himself against an impeachment inquiry.

"The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an 'anonymous' source that doesn’t exist," Trump added. "Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press!"

‘Say sorry!’ Man beaten up after racist tirade at Popeyes — and stripped of his sandwich

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Atlanta Black Star reported on a video going viral on social media, depicting a man screaming racial slurs at fellow patrons in a Popeyes — and promptly being beaten up outside the restaurant and forced to apologize.

It is unclear what exactly prompted the incident, but emotions have been running high at Popeyes locations around the country since the re-release of their wildly popular chicken sandwich, which recently triggered a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes in Washington, D.C.

‘Devastatingly incriminating’: George Conway pounds Rudy Giuliani for his latest damning admission

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

Attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, pounded Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday for making yet another damning admission that he said will harm the president's impeachment case.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Giuliani admitted that "the investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client." This is telling because it would mean that Trump ordered foreign policy officials to work with his personal attorney to advance his personal interests instead of the national interest.

