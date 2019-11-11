Uber chief walks back comment about murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi apologized on Monday after he called the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in which Riyadh admitted responsibility, a “mistake.”
“There’s no forgiving or forgetting what happened to Jamal Khashoggi & I was wrong to call it a ‘mistake,'” Khosrowshahi tweeted Monday morning as he walked back his remarks Sunday in an interview with Axios.
“I said something in the moment I don’t believe. Our investors have long known my views here & I’m sorry I wasn’t as clear on Axios.”
Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was strangled and dismembered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, prompting harsh criticism of the country and de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia, through its sovereign wealth fund, is the fifth largest shareholder in the ride-hailing company, and the fund’s governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, sits on its Uber’s board of directors.
The Uber chief’s comments caused an uproar in the United States.
“I think that government said that they made a mistake,” he said in the interview Sunday, likening the incident to a fatal crash of a self-driving Uber vehicle that killed a pedestrian in March 2018.
“I think that people make mistakes and that doesn’t mean that they can never be forgiven,” Khosrowshahi said, after the Axios reporter pressed him on the comparison between an assassination and a traffic accident.
The reporter confirmed that the executive called him shortly after the interview to “express regret for the language he used” about the Khashoggi murder.
Khosrowshahi downplayed the kingdom’s role in Uber, saying “they’re just like any other shareholder” investing in a publicly-traded company. “And they’re a big investor just like you could be a big investor.”
Uber’s went public in May but the share offering has been a huge disappointment to investors, falling to $27 on Monday compared to the IPO price of $42. And documents filed Friday with showed Uber’s boss sold 21 percent of his shares for some $547 million.
CNN
Trump’s decision to cut off Ukraine aid is something ‘you would expect to read about in a dictatorship’: Ex-Obama official
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Obama administration official and national security analyst Samantha Vinograd excoriated President Donald Trump for his decision — further laid out in newly released House transcripts — to suspend military aid to Ukraine.
"This process that is described and echoed in other depositions is a process that you would expect to read about in a dictatorship, where a leader rules by fiat and his national security team scrambles to find a legal justification and to sell a bill of goods to legislators and the American people about why the president has made a certain decision," said Vinograd.
Breaking Banner
Trump claims Adam Schiff is faking the transcripts he’s putting out from Intelligence Committee depositions
President Donald Trump tweeted out another conspiracy theory about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Monday as two more transcripts were released from those testifying in the House Intelligence Committee as it prepares for impeachment.
"Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1194033162936102912
Trump also claimed that Shiff will not allow Trump any witnesses. The president's lawyers haven't explained to him that the House does not hold the trial for impeachment, it's the Senate that holds the trial. That's where witnesses will be presented and the White House can refute the claims. Schiff is having a hearing around the impeachment inquiry and investigation.
Breaking Banner
Mulvaney held up missiles to Ukraine out of fear Russia would be angry: State Department official
Among the many revelations in the transcript of Ukraine Special Adviser Catherine Croft's testimony to the House is the fact that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who also oversees the Office of Management and Budget, put a hold on a shipment of Javelin missiles to Ukraine not just as part of an apparent scheme to force Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, but also out of concern that Russia would be angry.
"In a briefing with Mr. Mulvaney, the question centered around the Russian reaction," said Croft in the transcript. When pressed, she added the fear was specifically "that Russia would react negatively to the provision of javelins to Ukraine."