UFC’s Joe Rogan slaps down Trump Jr denials: 18,000 people booed the president at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump was booed on Saturday as he walked into Madison Square Garden to watch mixed martial artists brawl in New York.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has insisted that the reaction to his father at the Ultimate Fighting Championship event was “overwhelmingly positive.”

“Despite the bullsh*t from blue checkmark Twitter, when we walked into the arena it was overwhelmingly positive,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

But according to Joe Rogan, the UFC’s color commentator, that’s not the case.

“They booed the f*ck out of him at the UFC,” Rogan said on his podcast this week.

“Oh, were you there? Because I heard from one camp that they cheered and another camp – his son said that they cheered for him,” comedian Greg Fitzsimmons said.

“Listen, I took my f*cking headphones off just to listen,” Rogan explained. “And it was ‘boo’ – 18,000 people just going ‘boo.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His son said they were chanting USA,” Fitzsimmons remarked, laughing.

“Umm, maybe four people behind him were chanting USA,” Rogan replied. “Is that what Donald Jr said? If that was your dad, you’d probably say that too… look, they booed the f*ck out of him. I’m sure some people clapped, but if you had to bet your money on it … it was f*cking boos.”

Rogan added he was so close to Trump he could have “hit him with a rock.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch video below: