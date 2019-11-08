Veteran slams Donald Trump Jr for comparing his family’s ‘sacrifice’ to those buried in Arlington National Cemetery
Donald Trump Jr’s new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, is getting backlash from some veterans thanks to a section where he seemingly compared his family’s experience to veterans who’ve given their lives for this country.
In the book, Trump Jr describes how he drove past Arlington National Cemetery the day before his father’s inauguration. Upon seeing the grave markers, he wrote that the “gravity of the moment” gave him “a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country.”
Then, he pivoted to the blowback his family has received over his father’s political views.
“In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed—voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off of the office,'” he wrote, later adding, “it was a big sacrifice, costing us millions and millions of dollars annually. Of course, we didn’t get any credit whatsoever from the mainstream media, which now does not surprise me at all.”
Trump Jr’s characterization of his family’s ‘suffering’ drew the ire of Democratic congressman and Iraq war veteran Ruben Gallego (AZ), who chastised President Trump’s eldest son on Twitter this Thursday.
“Eight men I served with are buried in Section 60 of Arlington,” Gallego wrote. “I visit them monthly. Even if Donald JR. lived a 1,000 years he will never even get close to being as good and honorable as they were. Sacrifice is only a word to the Trumps.”
Eight men I served with are buried in Section 60 of Arlington. I visit them monthly. Even if Donald JR. lived a 1,000 years he will never even get close to being as good and honorable as they were. Sacrifice is only a word to the Trumps. https://t.co/47eIc9SBPg
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 7, 2019
In the comment thread beneath his Tweet, Gallego had a lot of people agreeing with his sentiment:
Sir, I just read this. You are so right about the Trumps. I did get a lump in my throat when I read about you visiting your friends you served with. I hope you know how much so many of us respect you and your fellow service members…more than I could ever express in mere words.
— lisa zagozewski (@LisaZagozewski) November 7, 2019
What kind of person thinks about themself while in Arlington? Who compares ANY kind of sacrifice to those who gave their life for our Country? The complete lack of humanity is sickening.
— Michele Grigaitis (@Mgrigaitis) November 8, 2019
They are literally shameless. Trying to equate their “struggle” with those who have made the ultimate sacrifice is sickening.
— Jeff Hettinger (@jeffdhO4W) November 8, 2019
Wow.He equates loss of money with loss of life?Its obvious he has no moral code and zero values.
— Celeste Pettijohn (@CelestialProLLC) November 8, 2019
Thank you for your service and your integrity. We are living in a nightmare that keeps getting worse. Recovering from this will take many years. I pray for the soul of America.
— JWP (@SonoranSpirit) November 7, 2019
Thank you and the men who gave their lives for America. 45 and his spawn will never know what sacrifice is and they don’t understand service before self.
— Pamela Rickard (@sheiladivine67) November 8, 2019
Featured image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr
