Viewers astonished as Fiona Hill rips apart the falsehoods spread by ‘bloody nitwit’ Devin Nunes on live TV

Published

19 mins ago

on

Fiona Hill knocked down conspiracy theories about Ukraine spread by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and other Republican lawmakers, and impeachment viewers were astonished by her thorough debunking.

The former National Security Council adviser testified that claims pinning blame on Ukraine for 2016 election interference absolves Russia and serves its president Vladimir Putin’s interests, and undermines U.S. national security.

“The impact of the successful 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today,” Hill testified in her opening statement. “Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career Foreign Service is being undermined.”

Nunes complained about Hill’s allegation during his own opening statement, and he continued to accuse Ukraine of improperly interfering in the last presidential election.

“Needless to say,” Nunes said, “it is entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time, and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the target.”

But Hill pointedly rejected GOP conspiracy theories that minimize Russia’s wrongdoing.

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016,” she testified. “These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes.”

Impeachment viewers cheered her on.

