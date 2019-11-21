Viewers astonished as Fiona Hill rips apart the falsehoods spread by ‘bloody nitwit’ Devin Nunes on live TV

Fiona Hill knocked down conspiracy theories about Ukraine spread by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and other Republican lawmakers, and impeachment viewers were astonished by her thorough debunking.

The former National Security Council adviser testified that claims pinning blame on Ukraine for 2016 election interference absolves Russia and serves its president Vladimir Putin’s interests, and undermines U.S. national security.

“The impact of the successful 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today,” Hill testified in her opening statement. “Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career Foreign Service is being undermined.”

Nunes complained about Hill’s allegation during his own opening statement, and he continued to accuse Ukraine of improperly interfering in the last presidential election.

“Needless to say,” Nunes said, “it is entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time, and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the target.”

But Hill pointedly rejected GOP conspiracy theories that minimize Russia’s wrongdoing.

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016,” she testified. “These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes.”

Impeachment viewers cheered her on.

Guessing Nunes will sue Hill now — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 21, 2019

MUST WATCH: Fiona Hill SLAMS @DevinNunes and Republicans trafficking in the same wacky conspiracy theories being pushed by Russian intelligence to undermine the United States. pic.twitter.com/N8fokP8g7J — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill is basically telling Devin Nunes he is basic AF to his face. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/sZQQHQF1af — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill shutting down all the outrageous and dangerous Russian Influence on social media and in the news. Basically scolding idiotic conspiracy theories about Ukraine meddling and debunked lies that @DevinNunes & Republicans have been spouting all week. Totally insane. — Erik Reichenbach (@ErikReichenb4ch) November 21, 2019

I realize Fiona Hill didn’t literally call Nunes a bloody nitwit, but she did metaphorically, and I’m glad she’s using her platform to smack down these stupid conspiracy theories. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill came here to debunk 2016 elections conspiracy theories and chew bubble gum, and holy crap she’s all out of bubble gum. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 21, 2019

Hill speaking directly to @DevinNunes in this passage: “In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.” — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill to Devin Nunes amd Republicans on the House intelligence committee: Stop using Russian propaganda to defend Trump. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill is explaining to Devin Nunes that he’s a moron. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 21, 2019

Wow. Hill taking aim at Nunes et al: “I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests…I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative…” — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill’s statement was extraordinarily powerful. She made clear that the Republicans on the Committee are damaging our national security by perpetrating an anti-Ukraine myth concocted by Putin to divide and undermine America. Her explanation of Russia’s tactics was brilliant — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill calls out Republican members of House Intelligence Committee for parroting Russian propaganda intended to damage the United States — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill making key points in her Q&A w/ @RepAdamSchiff, that Russia’s goal is to undermine the legitimacy of the American presidency itself, and would have tried to undermine Hillary Clinton had she become president & blames Ukraine to drive a wedge between U.S. & allies. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 21, 2019

“This,” Fiona Hill says, “is exactly what the Russian government was hoping for.” — David Gura (@davidgura) November 21, 2019

Boy Fiona Hill does not mince words. Even the Fox News chryon folks aren’t disputing her. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/u4vOs6TBWo — Bill Goodykoontz (@goodyk) November 21, 2019