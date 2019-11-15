Viewers baffled as GOP counsel appears to push anti-Trump talking points during Yovanovich cross-examination

House Republican impeachment inquiry attorney Steve Castor on Friday baffled viewers with a line of questioning that appeared to be beneficial to House Democrats’ case for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Among other things, Castor referred to ambassador Bill Taylor as a man of integrity and also didn’t challenge former ambassador Marie Yovanovich’s story that she had been the subject of a smear campaign launched by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

In fact, Castor’s line of questioning was so friendly to House Democrats, that some Twitter users joked that he was a “deep state plant” who’s secretly helping to impeach the president.

Check out some reactions below.

Republican counsel could not be doing a better job of helping Yovanovitch hit the highlights of her previous testimony. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) November 15, 2019

Castor is allowing Yovanovitch to further discuss the allegation that Giuliani was behind a smear campaign against her in Ukraine. It seems like a line of questions the Democrats would be more likely to ask. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 15, 2019

Sign of how bad the GOP case is: The GOP counsel is praising Taylor, a damaging witness to Trump. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) November 15, 2019

I get what the deep state GOP is doing: bring in the lawyer (Steve Castor) who brilliantly ran your successful Benghazi hearings to guarantee Trump gets impeached. https://t.co/bwvq7H0I7T — Nomiki Konst🌹 (@NomikiKonst) November 15, 2019

Is Steve Castor trying to help Democrats? How is this line of questioning helpful to Republicans? — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 15, 2019

Steve Castor's attempt to discredit Ambassador Yovanovitch by validating the credibility of Ambassador Taylor seems…unwise. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) November 15, 2019

Castor seems to have gone over to the other side — Blake News (@blakehounshell) November 15, 2019

Castor is the minority counsel? Are we sure? — John Flowers (@MrJohnFlowers) November 15, 2019

The Deep State clearly got to Castor last night. — Bruce Holsinger (@bruceholsinger) November 15, 2019

Steve Castor keeps asking questions that prompt Yovanovitch to repeat damaging testimony. Odd strategy. — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) November 15, 2019