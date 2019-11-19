Vindman blows up Jim Jordan’s smear of his service by reading glowing performance review

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Tuesday shut down an attempt by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to question his service to his country by reading a glowing performance review given to him by former National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill.

During his questioning, Jordan quoted testimony from fellow impeachment inquiry witness Tim Morrison, who said he “had concerns about Lt. Col. Vindman’s judgment” and said those concerns were also shared by Hill.

Jordan asked Vindman why his colleagues would question his judgement — and the lieutenant colonel proceeded to read directly from Hill’s final performance review of his work.

“‘Alex is a top one percent military officer and the best army officer I have worked with in my 15 years of government service,'” he said, quoting from Hill’s evaluation. “‘He is brilliant, unflappable, and exercises excellent judgment.’… I think you get the idea.”

