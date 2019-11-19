Vindman blows up Jim Jordan’s smear of his service by reading glowing performance review
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Tuesday shut down an attempt by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to question his service to his country by reading a glowing performance review given to him by former National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill.
During his questioning, Jordan quoted testimony from fellow impeachment inquiry witness Tim Morrison, who said he “had concerns about Lt. Col. Vindman’s judgment” and said those concerns were also shared by Hill.
Jordan asked Vindman why his colleagues would question his judgement — and the lieutenant colonel proceeded to read directly from Hill’s final performance review of his work.
“‘Alex is a top one percent military officer and the best army officer I have worked with in my 15 years of government service,'” he said, quoting from Hill’s evaluation. “‘He is brilliant, unflappable, and exercises excellent judgment.’… I think you get the idea.”
Watch the video below.
The testimonies of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and State Department official Jennifer Williams on Tuesday offered damaging accounts of their concerns about President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin came away impressed by the two officials' testimony, and he said they made a significant dent into the Republican Party's strategy to defend Trump.
"There was a sound you can hear during a lot of the testimony today, which was Republican talking points disintegrating, like crystals falling apart," he said.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman laughed off questions about an offer by a Ukrainian official to serve as that country's defense minister.
The Soviet-born Vindman, who emigrated to the U.S. as a child and later served in the Iraq War, agreed that a Ukrainian official had offered him the government position three times during an official visit for the inauguration of the country's new president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I don't know (why the position was offered), but every single time I dismissed it," Vindman said. "Upon returning I notified my chain of command and the appropriate counter-intelligence folks about the offer."