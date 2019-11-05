Virginia GOPer caught at polling place distributing deceptive blue cards suggesting he’s a Democrat

Republican Virginia state Delegate Mark Cole was caught on election day handing out cards that suggest he is a Democrat.

As Virginians were headed to the polls on Tuesday, candidate for Virginia state Senate Qasim Rashid noted that Cole had been handing out blue cards to voters that do not identify him as a Republican. The color blue is traditionally used by Democratic candidates.

Republican @MarkColeVA is so proud of being a Republican that on Election Day no less he’s handing out BLUE cards that don’t identify him as a Republican.🤔 Wow. Vote for Democrat @jessfosterva in House District 88 & let’s fight for integrity & working families. #RashidForVA pic.twitter.com/krxA6Ke6RF — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 5, 2019

It is not illegal for candidates to deceive voters by using the color blue or by omitting their party affiliation in most cases.

In his nearly two decades as an elected official, Cole has raised eyebrows for pushing bills based on the Christian Bible.

In 2010, he attempted to ban microchip implantation in humans because it he said it had been prophesized in the Bible. And in 2016, Cole sponsored a bill that would have forced some transgender people to use bathrooms that did not correspondent to their gender.