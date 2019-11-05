Quantcast
Connect with us

Virginia GOPer caught at polling place distributing deceptive blue cards suggesting he’s a Democrat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Republican Virginia state Delegate Mark Cole was caught on election day handing out cards that suggest he is a Democrat.

As Virginians were headed to the polls on Tuesday, candidate for Virginia state Senate Qasim Rashid noted that Cole had been handing out blue cards to voters that do not identify him as a Republican. The color blue is traditionally used by Democratic candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not illegal for candidates to deceive voters by using the color blue or by omitting their party affiliation in most cases.

In his nearly two decades as an elected official, Cole has raised eyebrows for pushing bills based on the Christian Bible.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2010, he attempted to ban microchip implantation in humans because it he said it had been prophesized in the Bible. And in 2016, Cole sponsored a bill that would have forced some transgender people to use bathrooms that did not correspondent to their gender.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia GOPer caught at polling place distributing deceptive blue cards suggesting he’s a Democrat

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Republican Virginia state Delegate Mark Cole was caught on election day handing out cards that suggest he is a Democrat.

As Virginians were headed to the polls on Tuesday, candidate for Virginia state Senate Qasim Rashid noted that Cole had been handing out blue cards to voters that do not identify him as a Republican. The color blue is traditionally used by Democratic candidates.

Republican @MarkColeVA is so proud of being a Republican that on Election Day no less he’s handing out BLUE cards that don’t identify him as a Republican.🤔

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo facing an all-out revolt as Trump’s years-long effort to ‘blow this place up’ takes a devastating toll

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Morale has plummeted in the State Department under Mike Pompeo, but it has been sinking since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump's secretary of state is facing an all-out revolt in the federal agency he oversees, as confidence in his leadership plummets and career officials accuse him of letting the president corrupt the department and U.S. foreign policy, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Nancy Pelosi can block GOP obstructionist Jim Jordan from joining the impeachment inquiry

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Republicans in recent days have floated a proposal to boost President Donald Trump's defense in Congress by placing outspoken Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R) on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the president.

According to recent reports from CBS News and other outlets, Republican leadership are "active and serious" about Jordan's appointment to the Intelligence Committee.

Continue Reading
 
 