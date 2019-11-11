Volker’s deputy told Congress Ukrainians found out Trump froze their military aid ‘very early on’ — before the public knew: report

According to transcripts released on Monday by House investigators, Catherine Croft, a special adviser for Ukraine and deputy to Kurt Volker, testified that Ukrainian officials became aware of President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze military aide appropriated by Congress “very early on” — and long before the public became aware of the delay.

Croft, according to the transcript, told the House that Ukrainian officials “approached me quietly and in confidence to ask me about an [Office of Management and Budget] hold on Ukraine security assistance,” and that she was taken aback by how quickly they became aware of it.

