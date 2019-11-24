Quantcast
Voters need to boot out ‘un-American’ GOPers using Russian propaganda to save Trump: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative columnist and avid Donald Trump opponent Jennifer Rubin said voters should take a look at those who are defending the president over accusations of Russian interference and hid Ukraine dealings and show them the door when the 2020 election.

 After watching Republican lawmakers attack career diplomats and experts over the past two weeks of impeachment hearings, Rubin expressed disgust with their actions and rhetoric.

“Republicans are not “merely” violating their oaths of office for failing to support impeachment of a president who arguably has committed more serious “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” and acts of bribery than all his predecessors combined,” Rubin wrote. “None of them sacrificed national security to obtain a political advantage. President Trump has been disloyal to the United States, not only in giving Russia a leg up in its war against Ukraine, but also in broadcasting his propaganda. And for that, Republicans are just as guilty.”

Adding, “we now know that they are neither dupes nor Fox News pawns; they are deliberately assisting in a Russian propaganda operation,” Rubin made her case.

“If congressional Republicans have evidence our intelligence community is wrong, they need to present it. Otherwise, they need to be called out for deliberately assisting a hostile foreign power. It is up to mainstream media interviewers and every Democrat on the ballot in 2020 to directly challenge Republicans who, yes, engage in un-American activity,” she wrote before suggesting Trump might be a “a malleable puppet whose strings are pulled in the Kremlin.”

“Ironically, it was Republicans during the Cold War who routinely and falsely accused every liberal of aiding communists,” she elaborated. “Now, we have a case in which the ‘useful idiots’ are in the White House and Congress, spreading Putin’s lies far more effectively than the Russian leader could do on his own.”

“Republicans must bear full responsibility for raising a specious defense of Trump that aids Russia, and the president should be held responsible for his inability to defend our national security by virtue of his susceptibility to Russian propaganda. The former, presumably, have not lost their powers of reason, and therefore, must be denounced and voted out of office for perpetuating known propaganda from a hostile power,” she wrote before concluding, “As for Trump, there are plenty of grounds for impeachment, but let’s not forget a big one: He is intellectually incapable of recognizing reality. He cannot carry out the responsibilities of commander in chief.”

You can read the whole piece here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
