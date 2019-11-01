WATCH: Actor Mickey Rourke issues bizarre threat against Trump over decades-old lawsuit involving Tupac Shakur
Actor Mickey Rourke has a personal gripe against President Donald Trump, and he threatened to punch him if they ever run into one another again.
The 67-year-old actor and boxer has been angry at Trump since he allegedly sued Rourke and the late rapper Tupac Shakur for damaging a suite at one of his hotels in the 1990s, when the pair filmed the action film “Bullet,” reported TooFab.
“That piece of sh*t that’s sitting in the White House, that p*ssy, that lying c*cksucker,” Rourke said in a video filmed by the website. “That no-good f*cking two-faced f*cking piece of sh*t, he said some really nasty things about the two of us, and you know what? It’s personal. There’s gonna be a day where he ain’t president, and we’re going to bump into each other, and you’re going to feel me.”
The interviewer asked whether Rourke would use his boxing prowess to give Trump a left hook, and he agreed.
“What do you think?” Rourke said. “A left hook from hell.”
“What goes up, goes down, and when it goes down like a motherf*cker,” Rourke said. “You hear me? You’re going to feel me. What you said about the two of us … You’re gonna feel me.”
Rourke has been criticizing and threatening Trump since the start of his presidential campaign.
The actor threatened to attack Trump with a baseball bat, calling him “the biggest scumbag on the planet,” and Rourke called Melania Trump “one of the biggest golddiggers around.”
Rourke has also slurred Trump as a “f*ggot” for “separating thousands of children from their families.”
