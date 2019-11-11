WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. booed off stage at UCLA book event

An appearance by Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA was abruptly ended on Sunday when the son of President Donald Trump was attempting to promote his book “Triggered.”

According to the LA Times, “Chanting ‘humanity first,” dozens of people protested outside the UCLA hall on Sunday where Donald Trump Jr. was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his new book.”

Inside the hall, protesters altered the chant to “America first,” and then booed after Trump, TPUSA activist Charlie Kirk and Trump girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle refused to take questions.

According to the Guardian, “the appearance backfired when his own supporters, diehard Make America Great Again conservatives, raised their voices most loudly in protest and ended up drowning him out barely 20 minutes into an event scheduled to last two hours.”

“At first, Trump and Guilfoyle tried to ignore the discontent, which originated with a fringe group of America Firsters who believe the Trump administration has been taken captive by a cabal of internationalists, free-traders, and apologists for mass immigration,” The Guardian continued. “When the shouting would not subside, Trump Jr tried – and failed – to argue that taking questions from the floor risked creating soundbites that leftwing social media posters would abuse and distort. Nobody was buying that.”

You can see clips from the event below via Twitter.

Turning Point USA announced that they cancelled the Q and A… Everyone booed. What are you afraid @charliekirk11 ?? pic.twitter.com/jW2Kfo9MTN — The Red Elephants Fan Account (@elephants_red) November 10, 2019

"We're willing to listen…" just not to Q&As says Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/UibkqcXy7a — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) November 10, 2019

Audience: We want to ask questions

TPUSA: Have sex incel This will end well. pic.twitter.com/DrXlVyjIsk — Mister AntiBully (@MisterAntiBully) November 10, 2019

What an airhead femoid, get groyped pic.twitter.com/w1BMmiSxqG — ZoomerNat (@ZoomerNat) November 10, 2019

Glorious, Absolutely Glorious! America First!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OqOa1BEm9O — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 10, 2019

Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr @charliekirk11 just wanted you both to know that the protest happening outside your UCLA event rn is peaceful and nonviolent. We’re not radical snowflakes, just a group of passionate folks exercising our first amendment right ✊ pic.twitter.com/hujcs2A7HY — hen (@toodamnlitz) November 10, 2019