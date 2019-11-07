WATCH: ‘Gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening’ Georgia voter trashes GOP as unrecognizable under Trump

In a CNN interview with voters in a critical Georgia suburban voting district, a self-described “gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening” Republican trashed the GOP under Donald Trump and explained why she has become an activist supporting the Democrat who won the seat in her district in an upset in 2018.
Speaking with CNN contributor Martin Savidge, Tamara Stevens of Georgia’s 6th district had little good to say about Republicans while praising Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath who now represents her.
“My husband tells everybody I am a gun-toting, Limbaugh-listening Republican,” Stevens admitted. “Honestly, I do not recognize the Republican Party of today.”
According to Savidge, Stevens actively campaigned for Democrat McBath and noted she also believes President Donald Trump should “definitely’ be impeached even at the risk it would energize GOP voters.
“We are on a roll and there’s a whole wave of women that have been activated even since Lucy’s election,” she explained. “She has kept her head down and continues to work and that’s the thing that Republicans — they can’t argue with that.”
Watch below:
