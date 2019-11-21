WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of the Trump impeachment hearings

On Thursday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its fifth public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday hearing will testimony by Fiona Hill, a former Europe and Russia expert at the White House, and David Holmes, an embassy official in Kyiv.

As the New York Times notes, “Ms. Hill is expected to describe her concerns about the Ukraine pressure campaign and those of John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser. Mr. Holmes will be asked about a cellphone conversation he overheard in which President Trump asked an ambassador about investigations he wanted Ukraine to announce.”

You can watch the video below: