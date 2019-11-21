Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of the Trump impeachment hearings

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its fifth public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday hearing will testimony by Fiona Hill, a former Europe and Russia expert at the White House, and David Holmes, an embassy official in Kyiv.

As the New York Times notes, “Ms. Hill is expected to describe her concerns about the Ukraine pressure campaign and those of John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser. Mr. Holmes will be asked about a cellphone conversation he overheard in which President Trump asked an ambassador about investigations he wanted Ukraine to announce.”

You can watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats have ‘all the pieces they need’ to impeach Trump: Ex-White House official

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart said that Democrats have done as good a job as they can possibly can -- given restraints -- in making the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman one day after E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland emphatically made the case that the president was engaging in a quid pro quo scheme to force Ukraine's president to make a statement the would damage former Vice President Joe Biden on return for foreign aid, Lockhart said all the pieces are in place for Democrats to move forward.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo called on to resign or be impeached himself

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

After Ambassador Gordon Sondland implicated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Ukraine scandal during his impeachment testimony on Wednesday morning, calls arose for him to resign — or to be impeached himself.

“Sondland puts Pompeo right in the middle of Trump’s bribery scheme,” former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance told Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post. “And, Pompeo, who listened in on the July 25 call, knew what was at stake — Trump was forcing [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into the Bidens that was politically valuable to Trump’s 2020 campaign.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are 7 key moments from the Democratic primary debate

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Top Democratic candidates for president gathered on Wednesday night in Georgia to debate their respective qualifications for office, all under the shadow of ongoing impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.

But while they took the time to address President Donald Trump’s conduct and wrongdoing, they didn’t let his issues dominate the night. They addressed a wide range of topics and managed to largely avoid the circular fights that have bogged down many previous debate

Here are seven moments that stood out:

1. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addressed the central role black voters have in the Democratic Party.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link