WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds rally in Tupelo, Mississippi amid impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump is slated to land for a campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi at 7 p.m. CDT along with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.

The race is seen as a tight one as Reeves faces off against four-term Attorney General Jim Hood.

As the AP reported, “Reeves says under Republican control in Mississippi, students are seeing academic gains and lawmakers are building up the state’s financial reserves.”

It’s an odd claim since Mississippi ranks 46th in the nation for its education. Only 32 percent of the state has a college education and the medium income is just $23,121.

This year, Mississippi was named the third-worst state in the U.S. to live. It’s unclear if Reeves is celebrating this fact because it isn’t ranked last.

Either way, Trump will be on hand in Mississippi to talk about how Republicans have helped keep the state rate nearly last in the country.

Watch the rally below: