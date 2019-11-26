Quantcast
Watch MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace dunk on Tucker Carlson for the Fox News host ‘rooting’ for Russia

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace ripped conservatives for siding with Russia against American interests.

The host showed a clip of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) making his “third attempt” at answering whether he believes the U.S. intelligence committee’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, or whether he bought the discredited conspiracy theory started by Russian intelligence that it was actually Ukraine.

“It’s not just the senator sowing seeds of doubt,” Wallace noted. “Last night, Donald Trump’s favorite network took [Vladimir] Putin’s side. Tucker Carlson said something so outrageous even he had to address it at the end of the show.”

The host played a clip of the Fox News personality saying he should root for Russia because he doesn’t care about NATO or western Europe. Carlson claimed at the end of the show that he was “joking.”

“Oh, you’re being funny, for the first time ever,” Wallace said. “I see.”

“He’s speaking to who he’s speaking to and he’s in on a joke and he thinks it’s funny to play with democracies. They don’t think it’s funny,” Wallace noted. “One thing that came through from two weeks of testimony is we were toying with a country at war. This isn’t just extorting a U.S. ally and a pile of foreign aid, humanitarian aid, that would save lives of children — which is also disgusting and reprehensible. This is toying with military aid for a country at war.”

Wallace also noted that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have also been pushing the conspiracy theory launched by Russian intelligence.

Watch:

