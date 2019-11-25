WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells TMZ that the prosecutors investigating him are hurting the country

Former federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani lashed out at prosecutors investigating him as “liars” who are harming America after TMZ caught up with Donald Trump’s attorney in an airport.

TMZ asked the former New York City mayor if he was worried about going to jail, which resulted in an awkward pause.

Giuliani did not directly respond the accusations against him, but instead bragged about his record from when he was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York decades ago.

He then lashed out at the prosecutors investigating him.

Giuliani argued, “the people pursuing me are desperate, sad, angry, disappointing liars and they’re hurting their country.”

Watch: