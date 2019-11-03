WATCH: Trump snarls at media for not exposing whistleblower’s name in wild conspiratorial rant

Returning to the White House from his visit to New York City, where he was greeted with boos during a public appearance at Madison Square Garden, Donald Trump stopped to talk to reporters on the South Lawn where he launched a full-on attack on the anonymous whistleblower whose report helped kickstart impeachment hearings against him.

Using innuendo and a lot of “they says,” the president accused the whistleblower of being in league with former officials in President Barack Obama’s administration who are conspiring against him.

He then attacked the press, claiming the media knows who the person is but that they’re keeping the name from the public.

Saying his Ukraine phonecall was “perfecto,” the president turned on the press for not revealing the person’s name.

“According to the newspapers, it’s a he,” Trump shouted over noise from his chopper behind him. “They know who it is — they know who it is. You just don’t want to report it. CNN knows how it is, but you don’t want to report it. You’d be doing the public a service if you did.”

Watch below: