Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump snarls at media for not exposing whistleblower’s name in wild conspiratorial rant

Published

2 hours ago

on

Returning to the White House from his visit to New York City, where he was greeted with boos during a public appearance at Madison Square Garden, Donald Trump stopped to talk to reporters on the South Lawn where he launched a full-on attack on the anonymous whistleblower whose report helped kickstart impeachment hearings against him.

Using innuendo and a lot of “they says,” the president accused the whistleblower of being in league with former officials in President Barack Obama’s administration who are conspiring against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then attacked the press, claiming the media knows who the person is but that they’re keeping the name from the public.

Saying his Ukraine phonecall was “perfecto,” the president turned on the press for not revealing the person’s name.

“According to the newspapers, it’s a he,” Trump shouted over noise from his chopper behind him. “They know who it is — they know who it is. You just don’t want to report it. CNN knows how it is, but you don’t want to report it. You’d be doing the public a service if you did.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

False ‘balance’ infects the entire mainstream media — making it regurgitate nonsense as news

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

The other day, while listening to that liberal bastion, NPR, the newscaster mentioned that another witness had given testimony that would be damaging to Trump in the House’s impeachment inquiry. In a transition so seamless it was an integral part of the story, the anchor immediately went on to say that Republicans claim the process is flawed, illegitimate, and partisan.

Well, yes. But is this news? Of course, they object to the process. Don’t criminals object to being arrested? Don’t speeders object to getting a speeding ticket? The only reason to give the Republicans’ objection essentially equivalent status to damning testimony in a Presidential impeachment inquiry would be if it were valid.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Depicable’ Trump pounded for openly threatening war veteran Vindman: ‘Textbook witness intimidation’

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

During his brief press availability after returning to the White House from New York, President Donald Trump was asked about reported testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about his notorious Ukraine call where he offered to release foreign aid in return for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, which led the president make a not-too-subtle threat.

Asked about his claim that Vindman is a "Never-Trumper," the president shot back, "We'll be showing that to you real soon," and then refused to elaborate on what he meant.

That set off Twitter commenters who saw it an additional salvo by Trump and White House officials to intimidate the national security specialist, with the implication that White House is looking for dirt on him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump melts down on Pelosi during rambling screed about San Francisco and California wildfires

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump's rambling South Lawn press availability came to a close on Sunday, after returning from New York City, the president was asked about the expanding House impeachment inquiry and used that as a springboard to attack -- in order -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco and then the whole state of California where he is not particularly popular.

Addressing the House vote that formalized the expanding impeachment hearings, Trump launched a personal attack on Pelosi by blurting, "I think Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind."

"I think, frankly that she should go home to San Francisco," he continued. "If you look at what is happening to her district, her district is going to hell. With homeless that they're not taking care of, with needles all over the streets, with tents, with people, with sanitation, with horrible things being washed into the ocean -- the Pacific Ocean."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image