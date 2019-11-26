Quantcast
WATCH: Trump supporters chant ‘BS’ at Florida rally as the president goes off on impeachment

Published

47 mins ago

on

WATCH: Trump supporters chant 'BS' at Florida rally as the president goes off on impeachment

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump shouted a vulgar chant at a campaign rally in Florida on Friday.

Trump, who is now officially a Floridian, attacked Congress for investigating his solicitation of foreign election interference from Ukraine and other countries.

After Trump falsely argued that "everybody" says impeachment is "bullsh*t" the crowd replied by chanting the word.

https://twitter.com/PhilipRucker/status/1199487460859928577

Watch:

