WATCH: Video shows indicted Giuliani henchman got VIP treatment at Trump rally last year
According to CNN, footage from an October 2018 midterm election rally hosted by President Trump shows indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas standing behind Trump in the “prized seating area.”
Parnas and his business partner, Igor Fruman, are charged with illegally funneling donations from foreign countries to Republican political campaigns in order to garner favors. They also allegedly aided Giuliani in efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens.
NEW story: Videos show indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas standing in the prized seating area behind Trump at an October rally in Nevada in which Parnas was a VIP.
Videos also show Parnas later moving to be closer to Trump on his way off the stage.https://t.co/HxuBKnQPr1 pic.twitter.com/n58Pm5Zttz
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 1, 2019
As CNN points out, the video shows how the pair used their connections to Giuliani and their political donations to gain access to the President.
Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October while attempting to leave the country with one-way plane tickets. They’ve been indicted on four counts, which include conspiracy to violate the ban on foreign donations to federal and state elections, making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission. They’ve both pleaded not guilty.
Watch:
Trump and his ‘oblivious’ legal team are unprepared to handle impeachment now that it’s a reality: biographer
Now that the impeachment of Donald Trump is all but certain to move quickly through the House and then to the Senate for trial, one of the president's long-time observers and author of a book on the president's business dealings claims the president's way of handling legal issues, as well as his unimpressive legal team, don't bode well for him impeachment hits the Senate floor.
Writing from his perch at Bloomberg, author Tim O'Brien said the "chaos" that Trump surrounds himself with as a defense won't work under the strict rules of Senate impeachment proceedings.
Trump-loving Franklin Graham says extorting a foreign country to ‘investigate’ political opponents ‘is a good thing’
Franklin Graham, a top and influential supporter of Donald Trump, is once again rushing to defend the embattled President, as usual by twisting morality into a pretzel. Graham, who uses his famous late father’s reputation to portray himself as an icon of morality, now is now suggesting that extortion is OK and sidelining diplomacy and acceptable law enforcement methods to manufacture dirt on a political opponent “is a good thing.”
California wildfires signal the arrival of a planetary fire age
Another autumn, more fires, more refugees and incinerated homes. For California, flames have become the colors of fall.
Free-burning fire is the proximate provocation for the havoc, since its ember storms are engulfing landscapes. But in the hands of humans, combustion is also the deeper cause. Modern societies are burning lithic landscapes - once-living biomass now fossilized into coal, gas and oil - which is aggravating the burning of living landscapes.
The influence doesn’t come only through climate change, although that is clearly a factor. The transition to a fossil fuel civilization also affects how people in industrial societies live on the land and what kind of fire practices they adopt.