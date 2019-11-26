While on an official NATO trip — Trump will fundraise for his re-election in London
President Donald Trump will hold a big-money fundraiser for his re-election campaign while on an official visit to the United Kingdom, Axios reported Tuesday.
“When President Trump visits London next week for the NATO summit, he’ll also use his brief time on the ground there to raise big bucks for his 2020 campaign, according to an invitation reviewed by Axios and conversations with people familiar with the event,” Axios reported.
The reception costs $35,000 to attend. For $50,000 a donor can also get a photo with Trump.
For $125,000 a donor gets to join a roundtable.
“The Dec. 3 fundraiser, which hasn’t previously been reported, will be hosted by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., national finance chairman Todd Ricketts, and Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, according to the invitation,” Axios reported. “The Trump team expects to raise $3 million from the event, according to a source familiar with the planning.”
Billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. Johnson has long been a major Republican fundraiser.
WATCH: Trump supporters chant ‘BS’ at Florida rally as the president goes off on impeachment
Supporters of President Donald Trump shouted a vulgar chant at a campaign rally in Florida on Friday.
Trump, who is now officially a Floridian, attacked Congress for investigating his solicitation of foreign election interference from Ukraine and other countries.
After Trump falsely argued that "everybody" says impeachment is "bullsh*t" the crowd replied by chanting the word.
https://twitter.com/PhilipRucker/status/1199487460859928577
Watch:
Misinformation efforts over Kentucky vote could be playbook for 2020
False claims of misconduct in the race for governor in Kentucky are likely a precursor to the coming combat over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential vote.
The right-wing radio personality took to Twitter not long after the polls had closed and it seemed the Democtratic candidate had prevailed in the excruciatingly close race for governor of Kentucky.