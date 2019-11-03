Quantcast
Connect with us

Whistleblower agrees to take written questions from GOP lawmakers: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from CNN, the whistleblower at the center of Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal has agreed to take written questions from GOP lawmakers.

According to attorney Mark Ziad, who is representing the government employee whose complaint started the impeachment ball rolling, his client is willing to address concerns lawmakers have about what he reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whistleblower previously offered to answer lawmakers’ questions under oath and in writing if they were submitted by the House Intelligence Committee as a whole. This new offer would be a direct channel of communication with the Republicans who are in the minority on that committee. Republican leadership has complained that the process is unfair and overly restrictive on their ability to question witnesses,” CNN reports.

“In a series of tweets, Zaid said Republicans on the the House Intelligence Committee have sought to ‘expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family.'” the report continues.

“‘Despite long standing policy of HPSCI to protect #whistleblowers, especially anonymity (btw, this was consistent with my efforts w/GOP on #Benghazi), GOP has sought to expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family,'” Zaid added.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Treasure trove’ of Mueller memos shows how Trump has benefited the Russians ‘beyond their wildest expectations’

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

On Sunday morning, an MSNBC "AM Joy" panel took up the release of a batch of memos from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that were released on Saturday that shed light on even more connections between aides to the president and Russian officials.

Reviewing the documents obtained by Buzzfeed News, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin said Russia lucked out with Trump as a presidential candidate.

Asked for comment, Rubin smiled and suggested, "I think what it reminds me is that this whole presidency succeeded for the Russians beyond their wildest expectations."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox’s Chris Wallace scorches Kellyanne Conway for blowing off testimony about Trump’s quid pro quo

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

Combative Kellyanne Conway took her show on the road to Fox News Sunday this morning where she battled host Chris Wallace over testimony given by officials in Donald Trump's administration.

Sitting down with the persistent Fox host, Conway once again said she saw no evidence of a quid pro quo, only to have Wallace note the multiple high-level presidential appointees who have testified that is exactly what they saw in the president's talks with Ukraine's president.

"All of them top foreign policy officials to this president have all testified about repeated instances where they saw the support for Ukraine dependent on Ukraine investigating the Bidens," Wallace began. "Isn't that the definition of a quid pro quo?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Historian explains what binds Trump’s extremely rich and desperately poor supporters together

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

Like many who lean left, even many to the right of center, I find Donald Trump’s contempt for law, disrespect for people, derision of opponents, disdain for facts and truth, erratic and self-serving behavior, and violation of democratic principles of government, frightening. I worry about the future of the nation if he is reelected, and if climate change is as disruptive as predicted, of the world. I fully expect that if Trump loses a close race in 2020 he will declare the election “fake news” and refuse to recognize the result. I have no confidence that Republicans in the legislative and judicial branches would stand up for the Constitution and throw the bastard out.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image