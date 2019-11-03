Whistleblower agrees to take written questions from GOP lawmakers: CNN

According to a report from CNN, the whistleblower at the center of Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal has agreed to take written questions from GOP lawmakers.
According to attorney Mark Ziad, who is representing the government employee whose complaint started the impeachment ball rolling, his client is willing to address concerns lawmakers have about what he reported.
“The whistleblower previously offered to answer lawmakers’ questions under oath and in writing if they were submitted by the House Intelligence Committee as a whole. This new offer would be a direct channel of communication with the Republicans who are in the minority on that committee. Republican leadership has complained that the process is unfair and overly restrictive on their ability to question witnesses,” CNN reports.
“In a series of tweets, Zaid said Republicans on the the House Intelligence Committee have sought to ‘expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family.'” the report continues.
“‘Despite long standing policy of HPSCI to protect #whistleblowers, especially anonymity (btw, this was consistent with my efforts w/GOP on #Benghazi), GOP has sought to expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family,'” Zaid added.
You can read more here.
