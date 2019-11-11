White House aides want Trump to stop saying his Ukraine phone call was ‘perfect’: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump’s aides were frustrated with the president’s defense of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he apparently tried to use military aid to extort political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Furthermore, there is fear in the White House that some Republicans may defect and vote to impeach the president — which would wreck their narrative.
“I just spoke with a source close to the White House a short while ago who objected to the president continuing to say that his phone call with the leader of the Ukraine was ‘perfect,'” said Acosta. “Nobody really is echoing that message on behalf of the president. It doesn’t seem that anybody here in Washington, except for the most partisan of partisans feels, that the president’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine was perfect.”
“The other thing to point out, there is some nervousness inside Trump world, inside Trump’s camp,” continued Acosta. “I talked to another source close to the campaign who said, listen, if any Republicans defect in this upcoming process, it damages a key message for the White House. They believe this is a partisan White House and it was just Democrats voting in the house impeachment inquiry that Nancy Pelosi held. If any Republicans defect, that is big news in this inquiry and very bad news for the White House.”
Watch below:
CNN
White House aides want Trump to stop saying his Ukraine phone call was ‘perfect’: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump's aides were frustrated with the president's defense of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he apparently tried to use military aid to extort political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Furthermore, there is fear in the White House that some Republicans may defect and vote to impeach the president — which would wreck their narrative.
"I just spoke with a source close to the White House a short while ago who objected to the president continuing to say that his phone call with the leader of the Ukraine was 'perfect,'" said Acosta. "Nobody really is echoing that message on behalf of the president. It doesn't seem that anybody here in Washington, except for the most partisan of partisans feels, that the president's phone call with the leader of Ukraine was perfect."
CNN
House Democrat smacks down Trump’s claim of ‘doctored’ transcripts: ‘Those transcripts are reviewed by those witnesses’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," during a discussion of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's legal situation, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) trashed President Donald Trump's claim that the transcripts from the impeachment hearings were somehow falsified.
"I will say that the craziness continues," said Connolly. "For the president today to assert, based on nothing, the transcripts were doctored and don't really reflect the deposition of the witnesses we heard from — and by the way, those transcripts are reviewed by those witnesses and their attorneys before they're released for accuracy — but secondly, of course, to have the chief of staff of the president actually suing his own White House to get a decision about whether or not he's required to respond to congressional demand for testimony or the White House directive really brings us into all-new territory in terms of craziness. And it's really disturbing to watch."
CNN
Trump’s decision to cut off Ukraine aid is something ‘you would expect to read about in a dictatorship’: Ex-Obama official
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Obama administration official and national security analyst Samantha Vinograd excoriated President Donald Trump for his decision — further laid out in newly released House transcripts — to suspend military aid to Ukraine.
"This process that is described and echoed in other depositions is a process that you would expect to read about in a dictatorship, where a leader rules by fiat and his national security team scrambles to find a legal justification and to sell a bill of goods to legislators and the American people about why the president has made a certain decision," said Vinograd.