White House blocks four administration witnesses from giving impeachment depositions

Published

1 min ago

on

Four potentially devastating witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry will follow White House orders and will refuse to testify.

The White House told the administration officials they cannot testify Monday in closed-door depositions as lawmakers investigate President Donald Trump’s scheme to withhold aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Two White House lawyers, John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, had been scheduled to give depositions Monday, along with Brian McCormick, a deputy official in the Office of Management and Budget, and Robert Blair, a presidential assistant and senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Eisenberg was identified by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as the White House official who suggested moving a transcript of Trump’s controversial phone call to a classified server, which violated longstanding official protocol.

Blair listened to the call as it took place July 25, and was also advised of the decision-making process for withholding congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine as leverage to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.

It’s not yet clear how Democrats will respond to the White House block, but a federal judge is already considering whether former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman can be forced to testify.

Trump starts off the day with another bewildering tweet about ‘covfefe’

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started off Monday morning by tweeting about "covfefe," one of his most famous Twitter typos.

A thoroughbred named for the baffling tweet -- sent shortly after midnight on May 31, 2017 -- won $1 million at the Breeders' Cup in California.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the president tweeted more than two years ago.

Trump replied to a tweet by Fox Business contributor Mitch Roschelle, who tweeted about the racehorse's win, with yet another confusing post about covfefe.

"Great! But how do you know it was a 'mistweet?'” Trump tweeted. "May be something with deep meaning!"

False security: Trump and the Ten Commandments of the national security state

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Let us stipulate at the outset that Donald Trump is a vulgar and dishonest fraud without a principled bone in his corpulent frame. Yet history is nothing if not a tale overflowing with irony. Despite his massive shortcomings, President Trump appears intent on recalibrating America’s role in the world. Initiating a long-overdue process of aligning U.S. policy with actually existing global conditions just may prove to be his providentially anointed function. Go figure.
There’s a secret ‘deep state’ army quietly uncovering Trump’s corruption

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Our government’s Inspectors General pose one of the biggest threats to Donald Trump’s presidency. The IGs’ unique status as independent watchdogs that report both to their own agencies and to Congress make them a powerful tool to root out presidential abuse, fraud and corruption.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General triggered the House impeachment investigation by bringing forth the anonymous whistleblower complaint revealing that Trump pressured Ukraine’s new leader to publicly declare Kyiv was digging dirt on Joe Biden.

