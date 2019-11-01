White House press secretary dodges Fox News host’s questions about when she’ll ever hold a press briefing
Despite being on the job for several months, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham still hasn’t held a single press briefing in front of reporters.
Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Friday asked Grisham when she would actually do what her two predecessors, Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, regularly did and talk with White House reporters.
“Whenever it’s time,” Grisham replied. “I think right now we’re doing just fine! The president continues to speak to the American people, he continues to speak to the press, so do I. My press team and I are available 24-7.”
Hemmer then asked Grisham if she at least planned to ever have a briefing.
“There’s no plan right now, but as with anything in our White House, that plan could change in five minutes,” she replied.
Watch the video below.
