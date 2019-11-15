White House releases transcript of first Trump call to Ukraine’s president

The White House has released a transcript of President Donald Trump’s first phone call to Ukraine’s newly elected president.

Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskey on April 21 to congratulate him on his election win, and he invited the president to Ukraine for his inauguration.

“I’ll look into that — and well, give us the date and, at a very minimum, we’ll have a great representative,” Trump told Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I owned Miss Universe,” the president added, “they always had great people. Ukraine was always very well represented.”

This transcript predates a July 25 call that was the subject of a whistleblower complaint that prompted a congressional impeachment inquiry.

The White House has released a redacted summary of that call, where Trump asks Zelensky to announce an investigation of Joe Biden, and which the president has repeatedly and inaccurately described as a transcript.

A full transcript of that call — which was improperly stored on a classified server, according to the whistleblower — has not yet been released.

JUST IN: White House releases transcript of Trump’s first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/0vdFYanjsN — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 15, 2019