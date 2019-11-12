‘Why aren’t we?’ Trump complains that India is a ‘developing nation’ and America is not
President Donald Trump complained that India was considered a “developing nation,” while the U.S. was not.
The president on Tuesday addressed the Economic Club of New York, where he defended his decision earlier this year to end a decades-old program intended to promote economic development in other nations.
“India, we are supposed to pay them money because they’re a developing nation,” Trump said. “I said, we’re a developing nation, too — why aren’t we?”
Trump in May terminated India’s designation as a developing nation, which eliminated an exception that allowed the country to export nearly 2,000 products duty-free to the U.S.
