Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Why aren’t we?’ Trump complains that India is a ‘developing nation’ and America is not

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump complained that India was considered a “developing nation,” while the U.S. was not.

The president on Tuesday addressed the Economic Club of New York, where he defended his decision earlier this year to end a decades-old program intended to promote economic development in other nations.

“India, we are supposed to pay them money because they’re a developing nation,” Trump said. “I said, we’re a developing nation, too — why aren’t we?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump in May terminated India’s designation as a developing nation, which eliminated an exception that allowed the country to export nearly 2,000 products duty-free to the U.S.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump discussed firing inspector general who agreed whistleblower report was legitimate

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

The New York Times reported late Tuesday that President Donald Trump has talked about firing the intelligence community's inspector general, who agreed that the whistleblower's complaint was legitimate.

Trump reportedly blames his own appointee, Michael Atkinson, for finding the complaint credible enough to send it to Congress. The report is the basis for the investigation into Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Counterterrorism expert worries that ‘Putin leads Donald Trump around on a leash’

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

A counterterrorism expert believes that Donald Trump's current worldview was "manufactured" by Russia -- and the damage the president is doing to the global standing of the United States could last for decades.

Malcolm Nance spent 20 years at the NSA and worked as a United States Navy senior chief petty officer, specializing in naval cryptology. Now an author and political commentator on MSNBC, he spoke with Raw Story about his new book, The Plot to Betray America.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is incredibly significant’: Legal expert says Roger Stone trial just revealed ‘real evidence’ against Trump

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates on Tuesday testified that President Donald Trump told him in 2016 that more damaging information would soon come out about Hillary Clinton shortly after he got off the phone with Roger Stone, who at the time was trying to secure details of future WikiLeaks releases.

This testimony seems to contradict written testimony from President Donald Trump in which he said he had no recollection of ever discussing WikiLeaks with Roger Stone during the 2016 campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image