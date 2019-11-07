‘Why would I?’ Pence vehemently denies claims he would support removing Trump by the 25th Amendment

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence emphatically denied allegations that he would be supportive of removing President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment in conversation with Fox News reporter Paul Steinhauser.

The claim is made in the upcoming book by the anonymous author of an infamous New York Times op-ed, who claimed to be “part of the resistance inside the Trump administration,” according to Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, who previewed the book in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25th Amendment states that “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Watch below:

.@VP to @steinhauserNH1 on 25th Amendment: “You know when those rumors came out a few years ago I dismissed them then. I never heard any discussion in my entire tenure as vice president about the 25th Amendment. And why would I?” https://t.co/Xrw7objAk1 pic.twitter.com/hxMdH7ht1b — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 8, 2019