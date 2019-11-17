With impeachment, Trump has lost control of the news cycle — and he’s not handling it well

We’re still a year out from the election, but a strong early contender for the worst take among the chattering classes was the suggestion that Donald Trump secretly wanted to be impeached in order to fire up his base going into 2020. Not only is Trump’s based perpetually aggrieved–and constantly told by the conservative press that America will come to a nasty end if the “socialist Democrats” come to power–but this storyline also elided the president’s* narcissism.

Kurt Bardella wrote this week at NBC that Trump lashing out during Friday’s testimony by the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, was a clear signal that “Trump is afraid.”

This is a man who has spent the entirety of his adult life plastering his name on skyscrapers and casinos; this is a man who is obsessed with his own legacy. And that’s why impeachment is the permanent stain that Trump deserves — and one he clearly fears…. Conventional wisdom suggests that there are enough votes in the Democrat-controlled House to successfully impeach Trump, while the Senate will vote against it. But when it comes to Trump and how he is wired, it may not matter if he is thrown out of office. The fact that he would go down in history as only the third president ever to be impeached would psychologically cripple him.

Trump’s been fuming more than usual since the impeachment process began, which is consistent with someone suffering from narcissistic injury. But his witness-tampering in real-time, which was so egregious that even his most loyal lackeys in Congress were forced to (softly) condemn it, was also a desperate attempt to regain some control over the news cycle, which the public impeachment hearings have dramatically weakened.

Since bursting onto the pages of the New York tabloids in the 1970s, Trump has consistently shown that he has a gift for working the press. There’s no evidence that he’s a smart person–when you make your first million from your daddy’s tax fraud scheme as an 8-year-old, it doesn’t take a rocket-scientist to become extremely wealthy–but like an idiot savant of PR, he has always had a feral instinct for getting and holding the media’s attention. It should go without saying that this has served him very well during his tumultuous years in the White House.

But while political reporters, as a group, are incapable of conveying the historic nature of this moment, impeachment is nonetheless the kind of thing that dominates the front pages. Serious people from within Trump’s own regime have painted a damning picture of his corrupt dealings with the government of Ukraine, other serious people are investigating and that’s the kind of story he’s unable to push below the fold with a crazy tweet or some of his trademark antics. And it seems to be driving him bonkers.

With that, let’s move on to this week’s roundup.

*****

Matthew Doherty, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, “announced Friday that he has left his post at the Trump administration’s request, an unexpected move that comes as the White House plans a sweeping crackdown aimed at homelessness in California,” reports The Washington Post. Doherty, a holdover from the Obama administration, was seen as an obstacle by the regime as it “explor[es] options for a crackdown on homelessness aimed at California, a process that has been ongoing for months.”

*****

On Friday, Trump pardoned two more US soldiers who were implicated in war crimes–one who was awaiting trial for murdering an Afghan civilian and another who was serving a 19-year sentence for ordering troops under his command to open fire on a group of civilians in Afghanistan–and reduced the sentence of a third.

It’s a play to his most hard-core supporters on the far-right, but according to The New York Times, military officials are “worried that Mr. Trump’s actions could erode discipline by sending a message to troops and commanders that in some cases the laws of war would not apply.” It also makes the military’s task to win over “hearts and minds” in various hotspots around the world much more difficult.