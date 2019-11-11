‘World’s most inept security expert’: Giuliani faces brutal mockery after report reveals his plans for an ‘impeachment podcast’
While having lunch at a crowded restaurant in New York on Saturday, President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was overheard discussing plans to launch a podcast to provide analysis on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Trump.
“Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani,” said Giuliani spokesperson Christianné Allen, who confirmed to CNN that he was indeed discussing the podcast. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”
According to CNN, the two people who overheard the discussion made sure to secretly record it.
As the news of Giuliani’s plans circulated, many on Twitter couldn’t resist poking fun at the idea of someone in Trump’s inner circle taking on a role as an analyst of a scandal in which he plays a major part.
People recording & playing shit Rudy G says at restaurants sounds like a great podcast.
— Mulligan Jesus – The “Do Over” Deity (@jesus_mulligan) November 11, 2019
Lordy, there is always a tape.
— Greg Meyers ✌️ (@SemGeek) November 11, 2019
lol..a podcast where no one can cross-examine him. Cowards, all of them.
— JoAnn (@JoGonx) November 11, 2019
World’s most inept security expert.
— tunehound. (@NEEDS_BALLERS) November 11, 2019
I support this idea. Why pocket-dial reporters when you can just upload your confession to iTunes? https://t.co/HuzPjkbmeK
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) November 11, 2019
I approve of this. Think of all the incriminating info he’ll inevitably divulge. https://t.co/6ft0Jgcscr
— Sergio Síano 🆘 (@siano4progress) November 11, 2019
I can see the headlines now: “Giuliani implicates himself and the president in his impeachment podcast” https://t.co/UhccpPNHYU
— Angela Jill Cooley (@FoodandRace) November 11, 2019
Someone should tell Giuliani he has the right to remain silent. https://t.co/eWca8w5XiD
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 11, 2019
