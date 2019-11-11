Quantcast
Connect with us

‘World’s most inept security expert’: Giuliani faces brutal mockery after report reveals his plans for an ‘impeachment podcast’

Published

1 hour ago

on

While having lunch at a crowded restaurant in New York on Saturday, President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was overheard discussing plans to launch a podcast to provide analysis on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani,” said Giuliani spokesperson Christianné Allen, who confirmed to CNN that he was indeed discussing the podcast. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN, the two people who overheard the discussion made sure to secretly record it.

As the news of Giuliani’s plans circulated, many on Twitter couldn’t resist poking fun at the idea of someone in Trump’s inner circle taking on a role as an analyst of a scandal in which he plays a major part.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton lawyer tells judge his interests do not align with WH chief of staff Mick Mulvaney

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told a federal judge on Monday that his interests do not align with those of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

"A long-simmering feud within the White House broke into the open on Monday as a lawyer for John R. Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, filed a motion trying to keep Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, from joining a lawsuit over impeachment testimony," New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Monday.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump whines about protecting VA whistleblowers as he tarnishes Veteran’s Day with anti-impeachment rants

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

This Monday on Veterans Day, the White House fired off a tweet praising President Trump for "looking out for veterans." Among the achievements listed in the tweet was Trump's signing of the 2017 whistleblower protection act -- a point that Trump bellowed at, considering that the current scandal enveloping the White House was kicked off by a whistleblower.

"To think I signed the Whistleblower Protection Act!" Tump tweeted while highlighting the White House's post.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Trump: Bolivia leader’s resignation sign to ‘illegitimate regimes’

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the resignation of Bolivia's leftist leader Evo Morales as a sign to "illegitimate" regimes and praised the role of the country's military.

"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail," Trump said, referring to two other leftist Latin American nations targeted by his administration.

Trump said that the resignation of Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous leader who was seeking a fourth term despite a constitutional prohibition, was a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere."

Continue Reading
 
 