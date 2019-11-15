Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Wow, little man’: Trump shredded by the internet for attempt to intimidate Yovanovitch as she described corruption

Published

1 min ago

on

As former United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch spoke before a House impeachment hearing, President Donald Trump launched a frantic attack on the distinguished career diplomat in an obvious attempt to smear her reputation –which stunned and angered Twitter users due to the personal nature of the attacks.

According to the president, “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then added, “They call it ‘serving at the pleasure of the President.’ The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.”

Commenters on the president’s Twitter thread excoriated Trump for what Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called “witness intimidation” moments later during the hearing.

You can see a sampling below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump smears former Ukrainian ambassador as she delivers devastating testimony against him

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at former United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she delivered devastating testimony about corruption within his administration.

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," the president wrote. "She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him."

The president then asserted that he had the absolute right to fire any ambassador he wanted, before bragging about doing more to help Ukraine than former President Barack Obama ever did.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Shame on her!’ Conservatives howl in rage after Marie Yovanovitch invokes diplomats killed at Benghazi

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch invoked the names of diplomats killed during a raid at Benghazi -- and online conservatives were furious.

The former ambassador testified in the second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and she invoked the memory of her slain colleagues to describe the sacrifices made by officials in the State Department.

"We honor these individuals," Yovanovitch testified. "They represent each one of you here and every American. These courageous individuals were attacked because they symbolized America. What you need to know, what Americans need to know, is that while thankfully most of us answer the call to duty in far less dramatic ways, every foreign service officer runs the same risks, and very often so do our families."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmakers will turn on Trump the moment the public leans a few more points towards impeachment: conservative

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

According to Bulwark columnist Philip Rotner, GOP lawmakers for the moment are parroting Donald Trump's insistence that he is innocent of any wrongdoing with regard to withholding aid to Ukraine's president unless he was given political dirt on his political opponent, but that could quickly come to an end if certain key witnesses are allowed to testify.

As the conservative columnist noted, he previously said that the president would base his defense on the simple phrase "I didn't do it," and -- now that the impeachment hearings have started -- it appears the GOP is running with the president's spin.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image