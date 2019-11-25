You can’t ‘stiff the Congress’: Ex-prosecutor walks though how McGahn ruling destroys White House immunity claims
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former prosecutor and senior justice correspondent Evan Perez broke down how the federal court ruling ordering former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress deals a major blow to President Donald Trump’s legal arguments against investigations of his administration.
“I think the most important thing the judge is saying, just because you work for the president and work very, very close, at the top of the food chain there at the White House, doesn’t mean you don’t have to even show up for what is a lawful subpoena,” said Perez. “It says, ‘As a matter of law, senior-level current presidential aides, including White House Counsels, must appear before Congress if compelled by legislative process to do so. This means that such aides cannot defy a congressional subpoena on the basis of absolute testimonial immunity, even if the president for whom they work (or worked) demands that response.'”
“She goes on to talk about the fact it doesn’t matter whether you worked as White House counsel or in national security,” said Perez. “That’s an important thing, because what the White House has been arguing, the Justice Department has been arguing, there’s a certain number of people, very close aides to the president in national security here, that they enjoy ‘super immunity.’ Don McGahn has absolute immunity. They’re saying there is another category, super immunity. She is going ahead and striking down not only those arguments, the current arguments Don McGahn has been making, but these other ones, saying you have to show up.”
“You can still absolutely say, I can’t answer those questions because that goes to executive privilege and fight that out,” added Perez. “You are not allowed to stiff the Congress just because you say you have absolute immunity.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘It wasn’t a close call’: Ex-FBI official says Trump will lose if he appeals court loss on executive immunity
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former U.S. Attorney and FBI official Greg Brower said that President Donald Trump will face long odds if he appeals his court loss on whether to block former White House Counsel Don McGahn's testimony.
"How significant is this judge's ruling?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.
"Well, it is just a district court judge's ruling, Erin, but make no mistake about it, because she didn't find this to be a close call at all," said Brower. "She said in her ruling what most lawyers believed at the outset, and that is there is no absolute immunity of the type that DOJ was arguing here on behalf of Mr. McGahn. It wasn't a close call in her opinion. She described DOJ's arguments as baseless. And so there likely will be an appeal, apparently DOJ has indicated it will appeal. I don't think most observers think there's much of a chance of a successful appeal in response to this decision."
CNN
You can’t ‘stiff the Congress’: Ex-prosecutor walks though how McGahn ruling destroys White House immunity claims
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former prosecutor and senior justice correspondent Evan Perez broke down how the federal court ruling ordering former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress deals a major blow to President Donald Trump's legal arguments against investigations of his administration.
"I think the most important thing the judge is saying, just because you work for the president and work very, very close, at the top of the food chain there at the White House, doesn't mean you don't have to even show up for what is a lawful subpoena," said Perez. "It says, 'As a matter of law, senior-level current presidential aides, including White House Counsels, must appear before Congress if compelled by legislative process to do so. This means that such aides cannot defy a congressional subpoena on the basis of absolute testimonial immunity, even if the president for whom they work (or worked) demands that response.'"
CNN
Rudy Giuliani blasted for alleged criminal behavior: ‘Like watching the fourth sequel of The Godfather’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) excoriated Rudy Giuliani over the alleged criminal activity currently under investigation by prosecutors.
"The grand jury subpoena describes the range of charges that are being considered, and it appears to signal that prosecutors are also looking at the associates' relationship with Rudy Giuliani and specifically Giuliani's business," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What is your reaction to this?"
"I was listening to the interview with Rudy Giuliani a little while ago that you played, and now this information. It is like watching and listening to the fourth sequel of The Godfather saga," said Connolly, who sits on the House Oversight Committee. "Rudy Giuliani, who was a highly touted prosecutor of organized crime, has now sadly decided to emulate them, and I think it is a very serious state of affairs. Mr. Giuliani has surrounded himself with criminal elements, apparently, and I think he could get caught up in that. And of course, leave it to Donald Trump to praise him as a great lawyer and a great figure when he is now the subject of a criminal investigation."