‘You morons’: Republicans unleash a flood of mockery as they ask Sondland if he was involved in ‘drug deals’

1 min ago

During a back-and-forth with GOP counsel Stephen Castor, US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, was asked his thoughts on previous closed-door testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, who characterized Sondland’s dealings with Ukraine by using the metaphor of a “drug deal.”

The metaphor caught on with other GOP questioners, such as GOP House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Devin Nunes, causing some to wonder if he even knows that Bolton was being metaphorical. Nunes’ comments prompted some pushback from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who told him that “no one thinks they’re talking about a literal drug deal here. Or a drug cocktail. The import, I think, of [Bolton’s] comments is quite clear, that he believed that this bargain, this quid pro quo … was not something he wanted to be a part of.”

Others on Twitter were incredulous over the idea that Republicans were interpreting Bolton’s words literally.

