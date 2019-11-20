‘You morons’: Republicans unleash a flood of mockery as they ask Sondland if he was involved in ‘drug deals’
During a back-and-forth with GOP counsel Stephen Castor, US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, was asked his thoughts on previous closed-door testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, who characterized Sondland’s dealings with Ukraine by using the metaphor of a “drug deal.”
The metaphor caught on with other GOP questioners, such as GOP House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Devin Nunes, causing some to wonder if he even knows that Bolton was being metaphorical. Nunes’ comments prompted some pushback from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who told him that “no one thinks they’re talking about a literal drug deal here. Or a drug cocktail. The import, I think, of [Bolton’s] comments is quite clear, that he believed that this bargain, this quid pro quo … was not something he wanted to be a part of.”
Others on Twitter were incredulous over the idea that Republicans were interpreting Bolton’s words literally.
I see that the GOP’s best line of defense here is repeatedly asking versions of “have you ever been part of a drug deal?”
— Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) November 20, 2019
I find it funny that republicans keep trying to establish that trump and co. weren’t *literally* doing a massive illegal drug deal because of course he wasn’t, trump is not nearly as cool or as capable as George hw bush
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) November 20, 2019
It's not a literal drug deal. Jesus.
— Ryan Kelly (@NotThatRKelly) November 20, 2019
Do these Republicans understand the “drug deal” was a figure of speech or are they purposely trying to confuse the witness? #ImpeachmentHearings #ClusterFuck
— DEADLEE 🧢 (@deadlee2213) November 20, 2019
Am I correct that Castor and Sondland both just pretended that Hill and Bolton accused Sondland of participating in a literal drug deal?
— Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) November 20, 2019
Guys, Bolton didn't mean it was an actual drug deal. It's an expression. Like dumpster fire or train wreck.
— John Moe (@johnmoe) November 20, 2019
Does Castor think that Bolton's "drug deal" comment was about an Actual drug deal?
— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) November 20, 2019
Bolton didn’t mean a literal drug deal, you morons. #ImpeachmentHearings
— JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) November 20, 2019
guys, I think he means "drug deal" metaphorically
— Richard Kim (@RichardKimNYC) November 20, 2019
Are we…are we pretending "drug deal" was a literal drug deal?
— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) November 20, 2019
You gotta be a moron to not know what Bolton meant by “drug deal.” Nunes again engaging in futile questioning just to confuse.
— Sara Azari, Esq. (@azarilaw) November 20, 2019
Nunes is actually asking Sondland if he is aware of "any drug deal."
The GOP is completely out of ideas and I almost wish Schiff would let them phone a friend or buy a clue.
— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) November 20, 2019
Breaking Banner
GOP senators lob out excuses to avoid watching impeachment hearings: ‘Took my kid to school’
European ambassador Gordon Sondland's impeachment testimony sent shock waves through Washington D.C. on Wednesday -- but they seemingly weren't felt by Republican senators.
Per CNN's Michael Warren, multiple GOP senators said on Wednesday that they were not watching Sondland's testimony, which directly implicated President Donald Trump in a quid-pro-quo scheme with Ukraine.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), for example, said that he "took my kid to school" instead of watching Sondland, while Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said he was busy "chairing my own hearing."
Breaking Banner
Ken Starr says ‘it’s over’ for Trump: Democrats know ‘the president in fact committed the crime of bribery’
Former independent prosecutor Ken Starr suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump impeachment could now be a sure thing.
Following the testimony of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Fox News host Bret Baier called the witness "very damning" for Trump -- and Starr agreed.
"We've gotten close to the president," Starr said of Sondland's testimony. "The president may have covered himself by saying no quid pro quo, the record is muddled. So we have Gordon Sondland's understanding. It doesn't look good for the president substantively."
Starr compared the current process to the articles of impeachment that were drafted against President Richard Nixon.
Breaking Banner
‘Emergency neurological symptoms?’ Internet explodes in laughter over Trump’s bizarre ‘I WANT NOTHING’ notes
President Donald Trump read handwritten talking points as he departed the White House on Wednesday.
His notes were written in Sharpie marker on a notepad.
Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's remarks.
