‘You ran out of a book signing!’ Donald Trump Jr torn to shreds for questioning Vindman’s heroism

Donald Trump Jr. questioned the military service of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and was sprayed with venom.

The president’s eldest son posted a link to a Federalist article suggesting Vindman is not a dedicated military officer and public servant, a line of questioning which Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also pursued during an impeachment hearing.

“Let’s Stop Pretending Every Impeachment Witness Is A Selfless Hero,” Trump Jr. tweeted, quoting the piece’s headline.

Let’s Stop Pretending Every Impeachment Witness Is A Selfless Hero https://t.co/f2Jq7SdxO9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2019

His suggestion infuriated other social media users.

How long did you serve in the armed forces? — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) November 19, 2019

Feeling small in the shadow of a great man? Typical. — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) November 19, 2019

Says the guy who thinks giving up some money is the same thing as giving your life for your country. This whole administration has been falling over themselves to play the victim. Remember when Melania said she was "the most bullied person in the world?" — Cinnamon Roll (@cnmnrol) November 19, 2019

From the family that thinks war criminals are heroes.. — Merrill⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) November 19, 2019

Daddy will never truly love you — Æch253 (@Aech253) November 19, 2019

Vindman is ten times the man you’ll ever be, Buckwheat . . . — Mike Gilchrist (@mgcanmore) November 19, 2019

This coming from a person who had to run out of a book signing because people were being mean. — Steve Timmons (@SteveTimmons15) November 19, 2019

Vindeman only has a purple heart. If he were a real patriot, he'd have bone spurs. Right? — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 19, 2019

….and Junior has done exactly WHAT for this country? — Chris Lavoie (@RadioGuyChris) November 19, 2019

I know it's hard for you to understand from your ivory tower, but the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting this country are called heroes. The only gun you've picked up was for trophy hunting, not self defense. You wouldn't understand. — RDavisJ (@RDavisJ1) November 19, 2019

People who have never done a selfless thing in their entire lives are really incapable of understanding those who choose a life of public service, and the very idea seems so outlandish to them that it invites disbelief and contempt. pic.twitter.com/aNJmyQihQj — *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) November 19, 2019