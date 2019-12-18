‘A face made for slapping’: Rick Santorum torched after ‘spontaneously combusting’ in unhinged CNN segment

Conservative Rick Santorum got into a shouting match with legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday amid debate over impeaching President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives.

During the segment, Santorum made a number of feeble arguments in the president’s defense — and he even defended him asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden on the grounds that he could not trust his own FBI to do so.

Santorum’s unhinged appearance drew a brutal reaction online — check out some responses below.

Rick Santorum has a face made for slapping . Smug bastard . — DJnPhilly (@djnpa215) December 18, 2019

Rick Santorum is spontaneously combusting on @CNN It’s amazing how Republicans twist themselves into pretzels to try to defend Trump. #ImpeachmentDay — Mary K ¤☆❄️🌊 (@HalmMary) December 18, 2019

Now @RickSantorum Santorum thinks we should give Trump the Benefit of the Doubt?

He has told over 15000 Lies since they began tracking

That is Not a person who should ever be given the benefit of the doubt. Rick do you have 1 ounce of Common Sense? — Deb 🛍🧤❄️☃️ (@AuntDebT) December 18, 2019

Hey Santorum, we are going to impeach trump‼️GET OVER IT😂 — Linda Rose🌷😘🗽 (@LindaStachnik) December 18, 2019

@RickSantorum @AC360 @JeffreyToobin Rick Santorum thinks people are stupid! He sounds like a fool! He said there is a process… Yes there is! Trump DEFIED ALL PROCESSES! So don’t act like the American people don’t know what’s going on! #ImpeachmentIsComing — Namra1 (@AlesiaCato) December 18, 2019

unclear why @CNN continues to include #RickSantorum on its #talkinghead panel… surely there must be caring, thinking conservatives out there who can sound a more reasonable partisan view without spewing so much #santorum on these proceedings… #impeachment #ImpeachmentDay — Daniel Paisner (@DanielPaisner) December 18, 2019

Rick Santorum is on CNN saying that it is preferable to ask a foreign government to investigate the actions of an American citizen, rather than go through our own institutions.

Incredible. — Terry Dresbach (@draiochta14) December 18, 2019

Santorum is saying words again. Shitty, false, crazy words. His one arched eyebrow is lying flat. — Poonam Kumpatla (@PoonamKumpatla) December 18, 2019

Rick Santorum gaslighting and getting all foot stompy on CNN. He’s ridiculous. A spectacle. — TamaraJ (@Tamara_J__) December 18, 2019

Why the actual fuck is Rick Santorum on CNN spouting straight up fascist propaganda? — Cassandra, Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) December 18, 2019

