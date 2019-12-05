Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A president the world is laughing at’: Biden releases new ad attacking Trump — and it’s getting widely praised

Published

45 mins ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden, still the Democratic frontrunner, Wednesday night released an ad that has many people talking – it’s already been viewed 5.4 million times – and it’s getting praise from even non-Biden supporters.

The ad uses footage from the viral video of world leaders at NATO mocking President Donald Trump – a video that upset the American president so greatly he left London early, canceling a press conference and bilateral meeting, to head back to D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad begins with Trump at NATO, the moves quickly to portions of the viral video showing Trump being mocked, and overlays text that reads, “A PRESIDENT THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT.” It also overlays commentary from political pundits and journalists including Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, and Wolf Blitzer.

Also in the ad is video of Trump being mocked at the United Nations.

It concludes with Biden declaring “The world sees Trump for what he is. Insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable in my view of world leadership.”

It then cuts to Vice President Biden exiting Air Force One, conversing with world leaders – including those who mocked Trump – and shows him in the Situation Room.

“And if we give Donald Trump four more years,” Biden declares, “we will have great difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It concludes with text that reads: “We need a leader the world respects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what some, including those who have not declared support for Biden, or have declared support for other candidates, are saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘A president the world is laughing at’: Biden releases new ad attacking Trump — and it’s getting widely praised

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden, still the Democratic frontrunner, Wednesday night released an ad that has many people talking – it's already been viewed 5.4 million times – and it's getting praise from even non-Biden supporters.

The ad uses footage from the viral video of world leaders at NATO mocking President Donald Trump – a video that upset the American president so greatly he left London early, canceling a press conference and bilateral meeting, to head back to D.C.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Progressives fire back at Pete Buttigieg’s ‘bad faith’ claim that tuition-free college proposals are elitist

Published

18 hours ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

"The type of attitude that Mayor Pete Buttigieg is exhibiting here is in fact elitist in itself."

Progressives and supporters of tuition-free public college plans on Wednesday denounced South Bend, Indiana Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's recent claim that offering a free public college education furthered an "elitist" worldview.

At a campaign stop in South Carolina on Monday, Buttigieg told the press that plans to offer public college to all Americans tuition-free push a "narrative" that one must attend college to succeed in the United States.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Embarrassing and shameful’ Trump is meeting with NATO while the intel committee implicates president’s corruption: CNN panel

Published

2 days ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's encounter with French President Emmanuel Macron was already labeled as humiliating for Americans, but things got worse as the House Intelligence Committee released the report detailing at least three crimes by the president that are impeachable while he was at the NATO meeting.

Robin Wright, a distinguished fellow at the Wilson Center, explained how shameful and embarrassing it is for the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 