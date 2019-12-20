Gretchen Carlson rips her former Fox News colleague for inviting ‘serial predator’ Bill O’Reilly on her show
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson called out one of her former colleagues for inviting her disgraced ex-colleague Bill O’Reilly to appear as a guest on her new show, even though he has faced a series of allegations of sexual harassment.
This article was originally published at Salon
“This is a total wtf moment,” Carlson tweeted Thursday. “Finding out @greta who was the first @foxnews talent to come out against me after I filed my harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes . . . starts a new celeb-pet TV show . . . and is giving Bill O’Reilly a platform to be one of her guests.”
1) This is a total wtf moment. Finding out @greta who was the first @foxnews talent to come out against me after I filed my harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes … starts a new celeb-pet TV show … and is giving Bill O’Reilly a platform to be one of her guests.
— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 19, 2019
Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes, the late chairman and CEO of the conservative media giant, in July 2016. After Carlson spoke out against Ailes, who was ousted amid the scandal and died in 2017, Van Susteren rushed to his defense and dismissed the allegations against him. She later reversed course, saying she regretted throwing her support behind him.
Fox News agreed to pay Carlson $20 million to drop her charges against Ailes. O’Reilly, for his part, reportedly paid $32 million to a former Fox News colleague who threatened to sue him for alleged sexual misconduct. He was fired only after an investigation by the New York Times revealed previously secret settlement payments to other O’Reilly accusers. O’Reilly has denied all wrongdoing.
In tweets Thursday, Carlson asked, “Does [Van Susteren] know that [O’Reilly] is an accused serial predator of women and paid out one . . . just one . . . $32 million dollars? This is a disgrace.”
“Why not see if Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose are available with their pets too?” Carlson added, referring to the former “Today Show” host and the ex-PBS host, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment. “All this as women who have the courage to come forward don’t work again or get asked to be interviewed with their pets. Give me a break.”
3) Why not see if Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose are available with their pets too? All this as women who have the courage to come forward don’t work again or get asked to be interviewed with their pets. Give me a break.
— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 19, 2019
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro slams corruption probe into son
Brazil's right wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday slammed Rio de Janeiro's public prosecutor over a corruption investigation targeting his eldest son Flavio, a federal senator.
Bolsonaro said his family is the victim of a media campaign and accused the prosecutor of leaking information on the case, then blamed the situation on a possible move by Rio state governor Wilson Witzel, a former ally, "who wants to be president" in 2022.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, 38, is suspected of money laundering during his time as a regional lawmaker in Rio.
"The investigation began last year and they've still found nothing," Bolsonaro said as he left his official residence in the capital Brasilia, where journalists mingled with his supporters.
Trump claims ‘Witch Hunt’ is ‘chasing’ people out of Dem party – as GOP exodus from Congress grows
President Donald Trump is pointing to the one lone Democrat who has switched to the Republican Party as evidence that the impeachment "Witch Hunt" and Democratic policies are "chasing common sense people out of" the Democratic Party. The President is wrong.
As NCRM has documented repeatedly, there is a GOP mass exodus from Congress. To date in the 116th Congress 28 Republicans have announced they are retiring or have already quit without completing their terms. A 29th is in the wings – another GOP Congressman who just admitted to committing felonies and will be resigning in a matter of days.
Trump official who worked at Fox News caught plagiarizing — and has to redo her dissertation: report
According to an investigation conducted by Columbia University which concluded this month, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Treasury Department, Monica Crowley, committed “localized instances of plagiarism” in her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation, The New York Times reports.
Although the investigation found that she did not commit research misconduct, Crowley is now required to make extensive revisions to her dissertation, which, according to the Times, is "a 493-page study of how American policy toward China evolved under Presidents Harry S. Truman and Richard M. Nixon."