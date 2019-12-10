AG Bill Barr will ‘try to interfere’ in the 2020 election to re-elect Trump: MSNBC national affairs analyst

Attorney General William Barr will use the Department of Justice to “try to interfere” in the 2020 presidential election to re-elect Donald Trump, MSNBC’s national affairs analyst predicted on Tuesday.
John Heilemann was interviewed by Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”
“The attorney general, from the moment he walked into this job, has behaved in a — as a ruthless, relentless political hack and a thug and who has behaved not as attorney general of the United States,” Heilemann said.
“He made a travesty of the Mueller report and continues to lie on Donald Trump’s behalf at every opportunity,” he added.
“He continues to lie about this matter and the most terrifying thing I want to come back to is this notion that the outside probe he is running, he promised us it could come to a crescendo of some kind this spring which is telegraphing — given the political intent and kind of political behavior we’ve seen from him — that we are going to see Bill Barr try to interfere in the American election come this spring when he’s going to bring out a piece of cooked — a cooked investigation to try to advance Donald Trump’s political interests,” he explained.
“I would bet every dollar of my bank account we’re going to see that whenever this report comes out,” Heilemann added.
Watch:
