Alex Jones humiliated as Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court costs for Sandy Hook case

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that far-right conspiracy theory radio host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs as part of a lawsuit brought against him and his InfoWars network by Neil Heslin, the parent of a child who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Travis County Judge Scott Jenkins rejected a motion by Jones to dismiss the suit, and ordered him to pay $34,000. This is on top of nearly $66,000 that Jones was already ordered to pay for refusing to comply with a court order about providing documents and witnesses.

The decision is yet another blow to Jones in a humiliating case, in which Heslin’s lawyers have argued Jones has consistently defied court orders about preserving information.

Jones is famous for claiming that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax that used child actors recruited by the government, a claim that caused great anguish to the parents who lost children in the massacre.

