Americans desperately need a wage increase — but Donald Trump won’t come to their aid
President Donald Trump has been touting the progress of his economy since he inherited a rebounded recession from former President Barack Obama. While the issue is expected to be a key component to Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, the economic decisions by Trump haven’t lead to Americans leading better lives.
Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez referenced the lack of a wage increase for Americans, that was supposed to come trickling down from corporate America after the GOP’s tax bill.
“It’s a cost thing, especially when it comes to healthcare, child care, education,” she said about the high costs families are dealing with. “Americans are feeling the fact that they have not gotten a real wage increase in 30 years. And that costs have just been going up and up and up. And nothing that the government has done during the Trump administration has directly attacked that.”
She went on to address the corruption around the Republican tax bill from 2017, which benefited not only major corporations but also lobbyists.
“The story is about how ugly the sausage is when it gets made,” she explained. “And then it gets remade. So, we thought we had a tax bill, and then after the tax bill is written, lobbyists just descend on the treasury like a swarm of locusts to have the rules rewritten in their favor.”
The GOP tax bill was supposed to stop companies from going offshore to tax havens to avoid paying taxes. The lobbyists complained on behalf of corporations that scored exceptions written into the rules. Republicans rushed the bill through as quickly as possible, so they essentially crafted a weak bill that corporations were able to benefit from.
“It’s just K Street unloading, getting to change all the rules, subverting the will of Congress,” she said. “Congress is like, ‘Wait a second.’ And it has lobbyists who lobbied for these easy rules for — for big companies like banks, pharma, etc. The worst actors in terms of tax dodging. The lobbyists who worked for those rules then go work for the treasury. So, it’s that revolving door stuff.”
Five days after Christmas, Trump urges supports to buy ‘Impeach Santa!’ hats — that are no longer for sale
President Donald Trump failed at interjecting money into far-right media after he retweeted outdated information after at day at Trump International Golf Club with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Despite it being five days after Christmas, Trump retweeted a Dec. 16 link to the store at Breitbart News -- which was once run by Steve Bannon -- selling an "Impeach Santa!" hat.
https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1206665752893427712
"This Christmas, let the impeach-a-maniacs in your life know we're lauging (sic) AT them, not with them," the message read. But by the time Trump retweeted the message, Christmas had passed and the hats were no longer being sold.
Federal judge dismisses suit from John Bolton aide after House drops subpoena
On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit against Charles Kupperman, the former deputy to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Judge Richard Leon determined that since the House withdrew its subpoena ordering him to give information to the impeachment proceedings, Kupperman's suit seeking guidance on how to respond to the subpoena was moot and no longer needed him to resolve the matter one way or the other.
Kupperman was one of many officials House Democrats were interested in questioning to gain more information about the Ukraine scheme. Ultimately, the House moved to impeach Trump without the testimony of all the officials they wanted, due to time constraints, and the Senate now faces pressure to call many of these witnesses, including Bolton himself.
‘Murder Inc says what?’: Twitter fires back at NRA for praising man who killed church shooter
In a tweet this Monday, the official Twitter account for the National Rifle Association (NRA) praised Jack Wilson, the church head of security who killed a gunman within seconds after he killed two people in a North Texas church this weekend.
"The NRA extends our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the TX church shooting," the NRA's tweet read. "We would also like to thank Jack Wilson for his heroic actions. Jack is a hero. America is great because of selfless patriots like Jack. Thank you, Jack. Your courage saved many lives."