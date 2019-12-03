Quantcast
Connect with us

Appeals court smacks down Trump’s bid to block banks from handing Congress his financial records — setting up a SCOTUS fight: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied a request by President Donald Trump to block Deutsche Bank and Capital One from complying with House Democrats’ subpoena for several years of his financial records.

The decision affirms the ruling of U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos, who held in May that the subpoenas were valid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is now likely to head to the Supreme Court, joining a number of other legal battles Trump is waging against Congress and state governments over efforts to obtain financial and tax information on himself, his businesses, and his family.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually "interfered" in the 2016 presidential election.

While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.

"I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections," Romney said, as reported by Axios. "We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a "traumatic" impeachment trial in the Senate.

Graham, who has been Trump's biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.

"Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do," Graham reportedly said. "Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support... the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US diplomat fired by Trump-appointed ambassador for merely mentioning Obama in a speech: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

A career foreign service officer says he got fired by a Trump-appointed ambassador simply for mentioning former President Barack Obama during a speech.

Journalist Julia Ioffe reports in GQ that Lewis Lukens, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London, was fired shortly after delivering a speech at an English university in which he touted the benefits of America's relationship with the United Kingdom.

During the speech, Lukens told a brief story about how Obama had handled a disagreement over LGBT rights with the government of Senegal. The former diplomat tells Ioffe that Woody Johnson, the Trump-appointed ambassador to the U.K., approached him shortly after and told him to pack his things, seven months before he was scheduled to take on a new assignment.

Continue Reading
 
 