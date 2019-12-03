Appeals court smacks down Trump’s bid to block banks from handing Congress his financial records — setting up a SCOTUS fight: report

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied a request by President Donald Trump to block Deutsche Bank and Capital One from complying with House Democrats’ subpoena for several years of his financial records.

The decision affirms the ruling of U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos, who held in May that the subpoenas were valid.

The case is now likely to head to the Supreme Court, joining a number of other legal battles Trump is waging against Congress and state governments over efforts to obtain financial and tax information on himself, his businesses, and his family.