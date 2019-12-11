Barr won’t let Trump supporters give up ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories: MSNBC anchor
MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell says the Justice Department inspector general’s testimony doesn’t matter, because the attorney general had already undercut his credibility.
Michael Horowitz, the department’s inspector general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee about the findings in his report on the origins of the Russia probe, but Mitchell said Attorney General William Barr made that testimony unnecessary.
“At this stage, everybody is locked into their positions,” Mitchell said. “You’re never going to persuade the partisans who support the president’s conspiracy theories. You see them at the rallies and out on the campaign trail.”
Horowitz found no evidence that the FBI was motivated by partisan interests to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, which contradicted the president’s claims, but Barr has said he disagrees.
“You’re never going to persuade them that Mr. Horowitz was correct and there was no poisonous, deep state conspiracy here,” Mitchell said, “especially when you have attorney general fueling it with the continuing investigation by the assistant U.S. Attorney from Connecticut, (John) Durham.”
Commentary
Here are 5 terrible moments for Trump from IG Horowitz’ Senate Judiciary testimony
Earlier this week, Michael Horowitz — inspector general for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) — delivered his 434-page report on the FBI’s 2016 investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election and possible Russian ties to Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign. And on Wednesday, Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing got underway shortly after 10 a.m. EST with a lengthy opening speech from Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, followed by a speech from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.
Neither Graham nor Feinstein were critical of Horowitz’ report, but during their questioning of Horowitz, they spun the report in different ways — with Graham jumping through hoops on Trump’s behalf, while Feinstein shot down the conspiracy theory that the FBI spied on Trump’s campaign in 2016.
Breaking Banner
Ivanka Trump met Christopher Steele to find ‘appropriate business partners in Russia and China’: report
Commentary
Bill Barr’s lies are treasonous
I implied yesterday a difference between lies and malicious lies. One can lie while knowing the facts. One can lie while knowing the facts for the purpose of doing harm. The latter is what the president and the Republican leadership did Tuesday. I want to talk today about a more sinister level of mendacity: lying to injure one’s own country.