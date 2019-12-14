Quantcast
Bill Barr is serving notice to DOJ officials that he’ll ruin them if they investigate Trump: MSNBC host

Published

6 mins ago

on

An MSNBC discussion about Bill Barr running interference within the Justice Department for Donald Trump ended with “AM Joy” host Joy Reid suggesting that the attorney general’s very public “media blitz” over the so-called “Horowitz Report” is a warning shot to anyone in the DOJ who thinks about investigating the president.

As Reid explained it, “He did a whole TV blitz to basically say that his own agency, the FBI, was spying on the Trump campaign, something that the inspector general said did not happen.”

Reid took that to its logical conclusion.

“Now he’s saying, ‘Well, I’ve got a different report that’s going to find the motivations’ that he’s basically saying are bad motivations by people in the FBI.  And if you’re that FBI agent and then you hear that Donald Trump may be again looking for foreign help and maybe again getting help from Russia or forcing help from Ukraine, what do you do?” she asked. “Would you then not be concerned that, should you go ahead and investigate foreign interference in our election, that William Barr may come after you?”

Watch below:

