A black man tells MLive.com that he's feeling "stunned and upset" after a judge in Michigan ruled that the woman who attacked him and yelled racial slurs at him was not motivated by racism.

Kent County Circuit Judge Paul Sullivan ruled this week at a bench trial that defendant Shelly Hueckel was not guilty of ethnic intimidation when she physically attacked local car salesman Terrance Smith earlier this year.

Even though Hueckel allegedly called Smith the N-word multiple times and made references to his “black ass,” Judge Sullivan determined that she was only motivated to attack Smith by what she considered to be a subpar trade-in offer.

Sullivan did find Hueckel guilty of assault and battery, and he told her that she “should be ashamed” for her “stupid acts.”

Nonetheless, reports MLive.com, “Smith said he was stunned and upset by the verdict.”

According to Smith’s account of the events, Hueckel was indeed upset after he appraised her vehicle for less than she thought it was worth. She immediately started making references to Smith’s race, however, and Smith said she told him to “take my scamming black ass back inside and go find [her] title.” She then backhanded him and called him the N-word.

Black man shocked after judge rules woman who attacked him while yelling racial slurs wasn’t motivated by racism

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

A black man tells MLive.com that he's feeling "stunned and upset" after a judge ruled that the woman who attacked him and yelled racial slurs at him was not motivated by racism.

As MLive.com reports, Kent County Circuit Judge Paul Sullivan ruled this week at a bench trial that defendant Shelly Hueckel was not guilty of ethnic intimidation when she physically attacked local car salesman Terrance Smith earlier this year.

Ice-T fans stunned after rapper posts meme from crazed pro-Trump conspiracy theory

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Rapper Ice-T shocked many of his fans when he posted a meme linked to QAnon, the insane pro-Trump conspiracy theory that claims the president is working covertly to uncover a global pedophile ring.

In a Twitter post on Monday afternoon, the rapper posted a photo of a meme that read, "Never interfere with an enemy when he's in the process of destroying himself." Behind this quotation was a giant flaming "Q," which indicates it was created by a QAnon believer.

North Carolina Republicans fuming after Mark Meadows retirement clears way for wife’s friend to replace him

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

It appears Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) timed his surprise retirement to help a friend of his wife gain an advantage in the race to replace him.

The Tea Party conservative announced he would leave Congress for an as-yet-undefined role with President Donald Trump early Dec. 19, about 30 hours before the filing deadline in North Carolina, reported Politico.

Lynda Bennett, a GOP activist and real estate agent who is friends with the lawmaker's wife, launched her Republican primary campaign later that same day.

