Black man shocked after judge rules woman who attacked him while yelling racial slurs wasn’t motivated by racism

A black man tells MLive.com that he’s feeling “stunned and upset” after a judge in Michigan ruled that the woman who attacked him and yelled racial slurs at him was not motivated by racism.
Kent County Circuit Judge Paul Sullivan ruled this week at a bench trial that defendant Shelly Hueckel was not guilty of ethnic intimidation when she physically attacked local car salesman Terrance Smith earlier this year.
Even though Hueckel allegedly called Smith the N-word multiple times and made references to his “black ass,” Judge Sullivan determined that she was only motivated to attack Smith by what she considered to be a subpar trade-in offer.
Sullivan did find Hueckel guilty of assault and battery, and he told her that she “should be ashamed” for her “stupid acts.”
Nonetheless, reports MLive.com, “Smith said he was stunned and upset by the verdict.”
According to Smith’s account of the events, Hueckel was indeed upset after he appraised her vehicle for less than she thought it was worth. She immediately started making references to Smith’s race, however, and Smith said she told him to “take my scamming black ass back inside and go find [her] title.” She then backhanded him and called him the N-word.
