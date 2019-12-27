Brazil police probe attack on actors who made gay Jesus film
Rio de Janeiro police said on Thursday they are investigating a video by a far-right group that claimed to have carried out an attack on a group of actors who had depicted Jesus as gay.
On Wednesday, a video circulating on social media showed three masked men claiming to have carried out the attack in retaliation for “an attack against the Brazilian people’s faith.”
The two-minute video included images of several people lighting Molotov cocktails before throwing them at a building.
The attack, in which no one was hurt, took place Tuesday night at the studio of a group of actors called Porta dos Fundos, whose 46-minute film “Christ’s First Temptation” began streaming on Netflix on December 3.
The satirical comedy depicts Jesus returning home with his boyfriend Orlando after 40 days in the desert, as Mary and Joseph plan a surprise party for Jesus’s 30th birthday.
It has angered many evangelicals and Catholics, and hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition to have it taken down.
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo — a lawmaker — criticized the movie on Twitter.
“We believe in freedom of expression but is it really worth attacking the faith of 86 percent of the population?” he wrote.
The masked men in the video held up a flag of the 19th-century Empire of Brazil and another sporting a symbol linked to the 1930s far-right political party Brazilian Integralist Action.
“All hypotheses are being investigated,” police commissioner Marco Aurelio Ribeiro told journalists.
Police have identified the registration numbers of a vehicle and motorcycle used by the attackers and said the masked group’s video “matches” the crime committed.
Actor Joao Vicente de Castro, a member of Porta dos Fundos, told journalists the incident was “an attack on freedom of expression.”
Porta dos Fundos, which was founded in 2012, won an International Emmy this year for their 2018 comedy Christmas special, “The Last Hangover,” also available on Netflix.
Anti-racist group protests tweets about black Miss France 2020
An anti-racist association said Friday it has filed a complaint with French prosecutors over racist comments posted on social media after a black woman from Guadeloupe was chosen Miss France 2020.
Clemence Botino has been the target of racist comments, especially on Twitter, since she won the title on December 14, the Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN) said in a statement.
"These comments must be sanctioned, they are totally unacceptable," CRAN president Ghyslain Vedeux told AFP.
He also criticised the platform Pharos, which the French government had put in place to fight against hate speech online.
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1 billion this year: charity
At least 15 natural disasters linked to climate change this year caused damage of over $1 billion and seven of them cost at least $10 billion, British charity Christian Aid said Friday.
This year is set to be the second hottest year in history and each of the disasters in the report has a link with climate change, Christian Aid said.
"Extreme weather, fueled by climate change, struck every corner of the globe in 2019. From Southern Africa to North America and from Australia and Asia to Europe, floods, storms and fires brought chaos and destruction," it said.
Assembling its report from official figures, estimates by NGOs and aid bodies, scientific studies and media reports, the British charity said the disasters displaced millions and caused widespread deaths.
Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing 14
At least 14 people died Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed into a house shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan's largest city, authorities said.
The Bek Air plane "fell off the radar" minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 7.05 am (01:05 GMT) on its way to the capital, Nur-Sultan, the airport authority said in a statement.
"There are 14 dead at the (crash) site," the city government said in a statement sent from its Telegram messenger app.
It added that a further 17 patients were being treated in hospital in a "serious condition", including at least eight children.