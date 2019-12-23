Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized for after an accident at presidential palace: report

Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday after an accident at his home in Brasilia, the latest health scare for the 64-year-old, his office said.
“President Jair Bolsonaro fell at the Alvorada Palace. He was treated by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic and taken to the Armed Forces Hospital,” a presidential spokesman said in a statement published by the G1 news portal.
The Planalto Palace has yet to respond to AFP’s request for comment.
According to the statement, Bolsonaro was given a cranial CT scan, “which did not detect any changes.”
Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno arrived at the hospital shortly after the presidential convoy and told Globo television that Bolsonaro “is fine,” but must remain under observation.
The right-wing leader will remain at the hospital for observation for between six and 12 hours, the statement added.
Bolsonaro took office as Brazil’s president on January 1. He was seriously injured in a knife attack while campaigning for election last year.
His health has been a subject of concern ever since, and he has undergone several surgeries to treat the wounds he suffered in the stabbing, most recently in September.
Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.