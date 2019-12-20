Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: New York Times catches Trump falsifying quotes he tweets to his 67 million Twitter followers

Published

1 hour ago

on

On the same day Columbia University busted a top Trump administration official for plagiarizing, The New York Times busted the president of the United States for tweeting false quotes to his huge Twitter following.

“Watching Fox News ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote, President Trump gave a Twitter call out to one of his most combative allies in the House,” Times reporters Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In his tweet, Mr. Trump quoted approvingly from what Representative Doug Collins, Republican of Georgia, had said on ‘Fox & Friends’ about the two impeachment articles passed by the House — that they were the product of Democrats who ‘couldn’t find any crimes so they did a vague abuse of power and abuse of Congress, which every administration from the beginning has done.’ But in fact, Mr. Collins never made the claim that “abuse of power and abuse of Congress” were common practices of past administrations,” the newspaper reported.

That incident was part of a pattern documented by The Times.

“The Wednesday morning post was just the latest example of Mr. Trump, who rails against the ‘Fake News,’ doing his own kind of editing of comments made by top administration officials and other prominent allies,” the paper reported. “Mr. Trump has made a habit of injecting his own words into the comments of people he sees on television and then publishing them as direct quotes on Twitter, where he has more than 67 million followers.”

And most Republicans just go along with it.

“More often than not, the allies who Mr. Trump misquotes do little to publicly contradict him. Sometimes a lawmaker’s office will simply point reporters to the transcript when asked about the disconnect. They rarely call out Mr. Trump for spreading falsehoods or altering the meaning of their words,” The Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump sides with Putin on impeachment in late Friday night tweet

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: New York Times catches Trump falsifying quotes he tweets to his 67 million Twitter followers

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

On the same day Columbia University busted a top Trump administration official for plagiarizing, The New York Times busted the president of the United States for tweeting false quotes to his huge Twitter following.

"Watching Fox News ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote, President Trump gave a Twitter call out to one of his most combative allies in the House," Times reporters Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham has political problems at home in South Carolina — and may lose his Senate seat in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

For the second time in his political career, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham is playing a starring role in the impeachment of a United States president. This time, it may end his time in elected office.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday examined Graham's transformation from being one of President Bill Clinton's biggest critics as a member of the House of Representatives to becoming one of President Donald Trump's most passionate defenders in the U.S. Senate.

"I could probably spend an entire hour just documenting the hilarious hypocrisy of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on the impeachment trial process. He was famously a House manager during the Clinton impeachment, and he's done basically a 180 on literally everything he said then on what constitutes an impeachment offense."

Continue Reading
 
 