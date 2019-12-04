‘Child’ Trump torn to pieces for storming out of NATO summit after video shows world leaders mocking him

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump abruptly exited the NATO summit after canceling his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and blasting him as “two-faced,” in front of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following the release of a video showing world leaders mocking the president.

In short order, commenters on social media laid into Trump for his cowardly decision to insult a major ally and run from the world stage:

What an embarrassment. After a video broke of world leaders mocking Trump, he calls Justin Trudeau “two faced” during a press conference with Angela Merkel. He is a child. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 4, 2019

I mean, his response on this was not “I welcome their hatred.” It was “he’s two-faced,” which suggests a different emotion. https://t.co/f0wdfcsHQd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 4, 2019

Seriously dude? You don’t know what people are saying behind your back? You don’t know you’re a laughing stock? Remember the World Series? — Pat LaMarche (@PatHLaMarche) December 4, 2019

As with Macron, world leaders are running out of f***s to give with Trump and his behaviour. He derails EVERY leader meeting with his rude and moronic time-wasting antics, setting everyone back. An insult from Trump is a badge of honour. — Robert MacLellan🇨🇦 (@robmacphotog) December 4, 2019

What @realDonaldTrump should understand about Trudeau being “two-faced” is that almost everyone around Trump—even most of his aides and political allies—humor him in person and mock his incompetence, narcissism and psychosis behind his back. Only the equally deranged do not. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) December 4, 2019

Two faces that love Two Faced Trudeau pic.twitter.com/D7HD94NvPx — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) December 4, 2019