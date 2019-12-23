Quantcast
Chris Cuomo kills Republican apologist over GOP’s hypocritical impeachment argument

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN's Chris Cuomo

There was a contentious interaction on CNN on Monday over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Anchor Chris Cuomo interviewed Jim Schultz, who served as an associate White House counsel for President Donald Trump.

Cuomo began the interviewing by telling Schultz that he was going to “beat” him “about the head” during the segment.

The two then went back and forth on the allegations against Trump — and Rudy Giuliani.

Watch:


Here’s how Democrats are using open records laws to fight back against GOP voter suppression

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Democrats in a key battleground state have a plan to use state open records laws to fight back against Republican voter suppression.

"Last week in Wisconsin a county judge sided with a conservative legal group in a lawsuit that will remove more than 200,000 voters from that state's voter rolls," Velshi noted.

"Democrats for their part are doing everything they can to push back against these Republican efforts," he reported. "In Wisconsin, the state Democratic Party plans to use the open records law to find the names of everyone who's been purged and then work to re-enroll likely Democratic voters."

George Conway warns Rudy Giuliani is ‘cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Donald Trump's personal defense lawyer was blasted for being crazy by a prominent GOP attorney George Conway.

Conway, the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway offered his assessment of Giuliani after the former NYC mayor had a booze-filled interview with New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi.

"I find Rudy Giuliani saying that “he’s more of a Jew than Holocaust survivor George Soros” pretty antisemitic and gross," noted Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast.

