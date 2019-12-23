Chris Cuomo kills Republican apologist over GOP’s hypocritical impeachment argument

There was a contentious interaction on CNN on Monday over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Anchor Chris Cuomo interviewed Jim Schultz, who served as an associate White House counsel for President Donald Trump.

Cuomo began the interviewing by telling Schultz that he was going to “beat” him “about the head” during the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two then went back and forth on the allegations against Trump — and Rudy Giuliani.

Watch: